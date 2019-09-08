The squad is a shining example of what happens when you turn academia over to liberals.
I always thought when you had the title reverend, you were supposed to be a person of God — to deliver God’s message to the lost. Rev. Al Sharpton sure don’t stand for the God that loves me and you. God help us all.
Have you ever noticed that Southerners as a whole become less racist they become more Republican? That’s not a coincidence.
Now that the question of collusion has been thoroughly debunked I hear that the Democrats are getting ready to try to have a mass march on Area 51. They want to find the space aliens because they suspect people from outer space are helping Donald Trump.
In reference to Sheriff Rick Singleton asking for and getting an $18,000 raise, that’s just another example of rich politicians taking care of each other.
Donald Trump said if you hate our country you can leave. They need to stop changing what he really said. I heard what he said plainly and I say why stay in America if you hate it so bad? Leave. They change everything he says from good to bad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.