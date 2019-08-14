I am so happy that Sheriff Rick Singleton got a raise. He deserves it. He and the deputies put their lives on the line every day, unlike Rodney Pettus and Danny Hendrix, who do not. And they making more than he does is a crime and shame on the Lauderdale County commissioners for not giving him the raise he asked for. But we can always remember them on election day. You go, Sheriff Singleton. You are the best sheriff we’ve ever had.
Donald Trump said that anyone who didn’t love or wouldn’t defend America should go back to where they came from. Really, a bone spur draft dodger? He is a disgrace and shame to the United States and this Vietnam veteran.
A recent survey revealed that the majority of Americans between the age of 18 and 29 had a negative opinion of the United States of America. Another shining example of what happens when you turn academia over to liberals.
Where is the accountability on leadership of the administration at Northwest-Shoals Community College? The Jumpstart program is eliminated; scholarships are cut; athletics are eliminated. There is no leadership or accountability when that money is used to give your buddies raises.
The shape that America is in today makes you wonder will God bless the USA again? I think everybody should listen to the hit song recorded many years ago by the late John Lennon. It’s called “Imagine.”
Donald Trump isn’t nearly as bad a dude as some of his colleagues would make him out to be. He made the statement about those four freshman women and the next day he backs up. He said, “All I’m saying is that if they don’t like it here they can leave. Leave America. They don’t have to be here.” If he’s such a bad guy, he would say, “I said it. I meant it. You know what I meant when I said it and I’m not backing down.” He’s not bad at all. Exactly the opposite.
I just heard on the news the United States has already spent $105 billion on illegals since Donald Trump has been in office. And all those old people who claim to be Christians holier than thou, that’s all for these illegals because they think that’s what Christ wants them to do. Why don’t they take them into their house and let them live there? Those people don’t come over here to work, they come here for free money and free health care.
They tried to say Donald Trump is racist because he said, “If they hate America they can leave.” There’s nothing racist about that. That was for no special person. He’s right, not racist.
When I was a young boy the Three Stooges were named Mo, Larry and Curly. Now I’m an old man and the Three Stooges are named Omar, Tahlib and Cortez.
All Rick Singleton has done since he’s been in office is ask for money for this and for that. Out in the county we’ve had some trouble and we called for an officer to come, and 45 minutes later he showed up. I guess that quick response time is why Singleton got a big raise. If he knew what the salary for the office was when he ran for office, then he shouldn’t have run. I think we need to vote Singleton out.
