The Democrats are out to destroy America. People, stand up for America. President Trump is doing his best just like he said he would. The stock markets at an all-time high and there’s plenty of good jobs, and our military is second to none.
Lawmakers should come up with a law for the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to make sure that news organizations should tell the facts of the news only, or if they are going to add their spin that their news organizations should label it as spin or propaganda.
Let me tell you why selling drugs is a dangerous vocation. Sooner or later, one of your customers is going to want some drugs on credit. If you don’t let them have it, they’ll turn you in. It’s just that simple.
When I was a young man, the Three Stooges were named Mo, Curly and Larry. Now I’m an old man and the Three Stooges are named Schiff, Pelosi and Nadler.
The Republicans need to ignore these far right extremists and do what’s right for the country. Set aside politics, or I feel the Republicans will feel a backlash during the election. Do what’s right for the country.
The youngster who wanted Medicare for all, his cost of insurance is unheard of. As a health care provider, I deal with insurance daily. Unless you have a $10,000 deductible, you are delusional if you think your insurance is less than Medicare or Obamacare.
I hope Nancy Pelosi goes to Walmart and buys some Fixodent for her teeth. She is going downhill fast.
2018 violent crime rate statistics have been released. All violent crimes have continued their 25-year decrease. Homicides using rifles are less than homicides using knives, homicides using fists and feet, and homicides using blunt objects.
To the person who said Donald Trump’s ship is taking on water, I can assure him that if this happens, our great president will put more Americans to work bottling that water to sell to China to make a profit to make America even greater again.
I would like to know how the ladies in Sheffield got a Muscle Shoals library card. I am a resident of Muscle Shoals and when I went to the library, they told me I had to go home and get an electric bill and other proof of residence and then come back. I looked up the Alabama requirements and it said any citizen of Alabama can get a library card at any library in Alabama. Something is wrong somewhere.
I finally figured out why the farmers push their cotton stalks down as soon as they pick their cotton. They are ashamed for the public to see how much cotton they leave in the fields. If my grandfather were alive, he would take a cotton stalk to their legs and tell them, “You are not through picking my cotton like that.”
