We rush to buy everything possible help us rid ourselves of coronavirus. How many have tried prayers? He said he would heal our land. How about it, people?
The president is out of touch. What we need is an option for people who are taking care of their sick family of paid leave. When you are sick and not working, you are not going to benefit from a cut in taxes. It’s another way the Republicans are not in tune with working men and women.
I just got a letter from Jeffersonville, Indiana, that wants me to tell them how many people live in my house. Why do they need my information in Alabama? They are trying to rig up to help more politicians. Everything is just crooked. I’m not telling them how many people are living in my house.
The Democrats couldn’t impeach President Donald Trump, so he got the help of China to create a virus that would cause panic in all walks of life including the economy that Trump raised up greatly. But blame it on the Democrats.
The city’s board of zoning declared there’s no zoning rules that allows them to put a place in Florence to feed the homeless, but I would guarantee you that if it was a place that wanted to put a liquor store in, or a restaurant that wanted to sell liquor, they’d change that zoning rule in a heartbeat, because liquor is what rules the city of Florence. They need to rethink this thing for the people that’s hungry because one day they may be out on the streets.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. I hope the American people have sense enough to vote Donald Trump out of office. This guy doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing. He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have anything going for him. Something needs to be done. America’s on edge.
I keep hearing there’s a particular gene that determines our sexual orientation. If that’s the case, why don’t horses and cows and dogs and cats and birds and everything else have a sexual orientation deviated on account of a gene?
I see where Ian Sanford is not running for mayor of Sheffield again. Why should he? He’s got the road paved in to the piece of property he owns for free, and he’s going to make a killing on the property over there at the expense of everybody else. He’s stayed in office long enough to get what he wanted, now he’s getting out.
What about the panhandlers in north Florence? It’s bad. You can’t go to McDonald’s or even the park because of the panhandlers there. They need to take care of north Florence like they do downtown.
I’m begging all of you Trump lovers, you that are salivating all over yourselves because of this guy, listen to what he says and follow his instructions in regards to the coronavirus. What’s coming out of the White House and him. Don’t listen to your physician, or some of the best physicians in the country. Do what Trump said. Then I’ll catch up with you in the hereafter and we can discuss how you were going to make America great again.
More information from Christian broadcasting. Here’s what the guy said: “I cannot reveal my source, but in the 2016 election, Russia was actually backing Hillary Clinton. After she sold them all that uranium they knew they could get anything from the United States for a price. But when they lost, Hillary called them, they said they would reverse the situation and say they were backing Donald Trump.” But they were really supporting Hillary Clinton.
What did the Houston Astros and the current Donald Trump campaign have in common? They both have to cheat to win.
