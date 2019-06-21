Two tankers were attacked by Iran and oil goes up. So two tankers hold the whole world’s supply?
It’s a sad day when on the front page of the TimesDaily (June 16) 55 percent of the readers said they would be as big a crook as the president.
At one time this was a solid blue state. We were last, or near last, in standard of living and quality of life measurements. In the 1960s, we became angry at the Democrats because they supported civil rights and voting rights, so we switched loyalties. We are now a deep, red state. Sadly, we’re still last or near last in standard of living and quality of life. Voters, we’re just not very smart.
The Democrats have sunk to a new low, treating Sarah Sanders so bad. Why is she leaving now and not before? I wish those good Democrats would stop listening to lies of those who are always starting trouble and whining all the time. They don’t seem to know what’s really going on in the world, only what they are told by the Democrats. Wake up America.
What is going on at Northwest-Shoals? The CFO, who still commutes to Montgomery after a year, has fired two employees. We heard she’s getting two more. She has three more retiring and three more who are planning to retire all because of her lack of management skills.
Why do we have so much hate in America with a church on every corner? Most likely those touting hate do not attend a church.
Radical Democrats want statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans want independence. If we’re going to give statehood, it should be to upstate New York and northern California.
Beware if you are entering downtown Russellville from the north end of town. You will notice what appears to be a redneck welcoming committee sitting on the porch of a home. Try not to get caught at the redlight. If you get caught at the redlight, you can be sure you will be stared at, criticized and identified.
The fact that the Republicans are not budgeting to investigate Donald Trump or do anything about it makes me wonder if they are not in on the coverup, especially with Saudi Arabia. So Republicans, what’s your story?
