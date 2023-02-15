The smart cities globalists are building are like prison camps or concentration camps. Is this the way you want your children to live?
They raised every item in Walmart. It doesn’t matter if it is food, toys, pillows and sheets or what. So, when is Joe Biden going to give us a cost of living raise or stimulus check, and when is he going to drop the tax on the food?
I’d like to know when the state is going to finish paving Highway 13 and 129 in Haleyville. It’s been over three months now.
President Joe Biden posted Feb. 3 about how many jobs have been added during his presidency. I submit that a large percentage of these jobs are probably people returning to the workforce after being displaced during the pandemic. He also said gas prices are lower than a year ago. He failed to mention that gas prices are increasing after the president artificially lowered them by depleting our strategic petroleum reserve. Lastly, he stated that inflation continues to come down. The inflation rate is still significantly higher since he took office.
It’s about time Rep. Ilhan Omar got kicked off. She hates America.
News is crowding the public with symbols to distract us. We need a symbol directory.
I agree with David Black. Open up the dam (for visits). People need to be able to go over there and see it. And as far as a terrorist attack? The Pentagon was hit and it was opened up and so were the towers. If a plane is going to hit it, it will hit whether it’s open to the public or not. So open it up, please.
