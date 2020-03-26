Russellville needs a ban on parking in the front yards. There are more cars in the front yards than there are in the car lots. And another thing, there are too many car lots. They are popping up all over the place. We have to beautify our city and apparently the mayor and his cronies don’t want that to happen. But we need to clean it up and clean it up now.
The president continues to get criticism for firing so many of his underlings. This is not surprising since nobody in government is ever fired as long as they can fog a mirror, but this is the way it’s done in business and also the military and other places where the team has to succeed.
When liberal Democrats and animal rights groups start to condemn the practice of abortion, then we all can have a discussion on moral values.
To the person who called and said that marijuana was the first drug that anyone tries before they go into the harder drugs, I beg to differ. Tobacco, alcohol and prescription drugs from the home medicine chest are the first drugs most people use on their way to hardcore dependence.
We now have Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife working for the White House to eliminate anyone not loyal to Trump. Then we have Donald Trump critical of Justice Ruth Ginsberg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. They are too liberal to be judges on the tax returns and financial reports on Trump. Then we had Mitch McConnell, who visited the White House before the so-called Senate trials. This bizarre thing keeps going on and on.
When the Ebola virus happened, Donald Trump said we had incompetent leadership in the U.S. Now, coronavirus is happening, he is saying we are not concerned. What I would like to see is where he got his medical degree.
I am calling about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is a decorated and honorable soldier who served our country and received a Purple Heart. He told the truth under oath. He was subpoenaed. He came and did his part. Also, he was fired. Also, his brother was fired. Telling the truth to some people is bad. Telling the truth is one of God’s commandments.
This is for the person who was driving down the road the other day taking his picture on his cellphone. Please wait until you get home to take your picture.
You people that call yourself Christians, watch the movie “Mother of Jesus” and see how they treated Jesus so full of hate. They crucified the one who died for us. They are treating Donald Trump just like then. I know he’s not God; he doesn’t claim to be. But you can’t straddle a fence — you are on God’s side or the devil’s.
I agree with the caller about the condition of North Patton Street. But also, there needs to be something done about Crown Street. Several years ago it was paved and a month or two later, the city dug holes all down Crown Street to repair waterlines, and they do not know how to patch the places. It’s terrible. Our cars are being ruined by the bad streets.
Attention north Florence city councilmen: How about replacing the rusted old north Florence shopping center sign that is at the side entrance on Pine Street? It’s an eyesore. Surely you can find the money to replace it since you are trying to improve this part of north Florence.
It just may be that the coronavirus is God’s way of saying, “I don’t care if you build the wall, you can’t keep me out and you can’t keep my children out.” Where did it come from that the United States is so much better than the countries Donald Trump used a derogatory term on? Pretty sure in God’s view we’re all in this together.
