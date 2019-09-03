Alabama voters, if you will look, they are one of the reddest states in the nation. We are also one of the poorest states in the nation. We also proudly proclaim we are the second-most religious state in the nation. If we have any Christian pride, we would drop this hypocrisy and do something about our present status.
African-American leaders like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and those in the NAACP hierarchy pay lip service to African-American causes, but their main interest has been in enriching themselves. The Obamas for instance, spend their time cavorting with movie stars and the rich and the famous.
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (Moscow McConnell) has done a great job looking after President Donald Trump.
I’m just wondering where all these left lane drivers are coming from. This isn’t Europe, people, get in the right lane. You are a traffic hazard. Get off your phone, get in the right lane and pay attention. It does no good to enact a law unless the police are going to enforce it.
I think a preacher is like a talk show host. He puts a lot of spin in his preaching. More people need to read the Bible.
Anybody, especially you Mr. Mayor of Sheffield, that would let anybody mess up the railroad tracks like you let them get messed up, you should be fired. The people that did the railroad tracks should be fired. The old saying goes, anything that’s worth doing is worth doing right.
The squad is a shining example of what happens when you turn academia over to liberals.
When you are standing in lines at the self-checkout at the grocery store, try to remember that every time that the Democrats raise the minimum wage by $1, there go 500,000 American jobs out the window. If they raise it by the $7 that they hope this year, that will probably be every grocery checker in the country.
I always thought when you had the title reverend, you were supposed to be a person of God — to deliver God’s message to the lost. Rev. Al Sharpton sure don’t stand for the God that loves me and you. God help us all.
Apparently, the new Democratic campaign strategy is to play the race card and divide the country on racial lines. Am I a racist because I oppose the left-wing politics of the four congresswomen who the press keeps referring to as people of color? Is this strategy of the Democrats and the liberal press not a racist policy?
Have you ever noticed that Southerners as a whole become less racist they become more Republican? That’s not a coincidence.
Now that the question of collusion has been thoroughly debunked I hear that the Democrats are getting ready to try to have a mass march on Area 51. They want to find the space aliens because they suspect people from outer space are helping Donald Trump.
In reference to Sheriff Rick Singleton asking for and getting an $18,000 raise, that’s just another example of rich politicians taking care of each other.
Someone suggested I do a computer search on maps of United States counties for crime rate, result of the 2016 election, poverty and homelessness. Gee, those maps look a lot alike and all those problems are in the blue areas.
Donald Trump said if you hate our country you can leave. They need to stop changing what he really said. I heard what he said plainly and I say why stay in America if you hate it so bad? Leave. They change everything he says from good to bad.
I see where Sheriff Rick Singleton is getting an $18,000 raise. How many Lauderdale employees even make $18,000 a year? He said other sheriffs make more. How asinine (to think) if someone makes more than you, you should get a raise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.