I just read where lawmakers were getting a 3.61% raise and Social Security barely got a 1% raise, something we worked for all of our lives. Somehow it’s just not fair.
It has gotten so bad with hate. Our children soldiers are out there dying to save the world while the Democrats are trying to destroy what your children have died for. Open your eyes people and learn the truth and stand for us or it’s going to be too late.
We shouldn’t allow religious cults or religion to read the United States Constitution. The Bible is not the Constitution. The Constitution is the U.S. Constitution founded by the forefathers. And that is the Constitution we should stick to. I don’t have a problem against religion and you’re free to worship, but don’t make it our Constitution.
To the mayor of Haleyville: I know this is not your neighborhood, but could you fill in the pothole at Highway 195 and 13th Avenue?
The modern Democratic Party showed their true colors recently when they impeached President Donald Trump. From this day forward, any Republican who is elected when Democrats control the House will be impeached.
I don’t trust these Republicans in the Senate to acquit Donald Trump of all charges. They didn’t support him on Obamacare. They didn’t support him on building the wall. They had control of the Supreme Court and both Houses and they didn’t support overturning Roe vs. Wade. They haven’t lowered our deficit. (The) federal debt is out of control. I think the Republicans told us a bunch of malarkey to get elected, and they don’t support our president.
The American people need to vote the right wing, the far, far right wing extremists, out of office. They supported Donald Trump during this impeachment. They know he’s guilty. They are using Jesus, and Trump is nowhere near a Jesus man. Everybody knows he’s not doing morals and values.
Vladimir Putin in Russia helped get Donald Trump elected. Putin helped get him impeached.
This is a public service announcement. The blue circles on your dashboard means your bright lights are on. When you are driving around town, you don’t need the bright lights on. Turn them off; you are blinding everybody.
I just listened to the Republicans whining. They know Donald Trump is guilty of treason and they know he is mentally unstable. The American people saw him get up on stage and make fun of a disabled person. They saw him disrespect American veterans and POWs, and he got five deferments so he didn’t have to serve and somebody’s child or husband died in his place. That’s what kind of man this guy is.
The president is more right than wrong. Democrats are more wrong than right.
In 2011, Michelle Obama was quoted as saying: “Someone is going to have to give up their piece of the pie so others can have more.” In 2019, the Obamas just purchased their third mansion — this one a $29 million mansion with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in Martha’s Vineyard.
On a TV channel recently, I heard a pastor invite the public to his church for a Christmas celebration. There was even going to be fireworks. Nothing says peace on earth like a booming fireworks show. Save it for the Fourth.
Please be careful when driving on Helton and Hermitage at the red light at the corner of that intersection. The police don’t care. I see people run that light every morning, two or three at a time. I’ve asked them to patrol that area. Don’t believe the Florence Police Department. They don’t care.
I saw in the paper that the city refused to let Room at the Table at Seven Points. If they would tell them they were going to sell alcohol there, they would get permission to move to Seven Points without a doubt. When is comes to a store or restaurant wanting to sell liquor, or on the street drinking, the commissioners and the mayor all approve that.
