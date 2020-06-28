The ag center would be fine but unless something is done with the streets and roads in the city of Florence, we are not going to be able to go and visit it. It’s a disgrace the way the streets and roads in Florence are.
Muscle Shoals is going to have to learn to do it Gov. Kay Ivey’s way, or you don’t do it at all. She vetoed the bills for Muscle Shoals.
This question is for the city of Florence: Are you ever going to do anything with Chisholm Road from Cox Creek to Seven Points? It is a safety hazard. You can’t see the lines; there’s potholes everywhere. It’s ridiculous. Do something about it.
To Rep. Andrew Sorrell, welcome to politics, son. You should have said, “But Grandma, I voted for your 10-cent sales tax.”
The White House is like a puppet show. You have one ventriloquist who controls all the puppets’ mouths and movements. However, there is still only one voice. Vice President Mike Pence’s eyes are glued to the president’s movements. He doesn’t want to nod the wrong way when the president is speaking.
Democrats have come up with every possible reason to blame President Trump for the coronavirus. China is to blame. Trump closed the border with them on Jan. 31. If Hillary Clinton, or God help us Joe Biden, were president, the border would have stayed open and we’d be dead. Don’t offend China; we need their money in the government and in Hollywood.
The police need to be doing a better job. People are driving around in the rain without their lights on. I never see a blue light have anybody pulled over. The Quad Cities need to be doing a better job than they are doing.
Ex-Vice Pesident Joe Biden said the other day: “If you’re not black, you didn’t vote for me” and the blacks didn’t take to that statement too well. I think he hurt himself with that comment, but he apologized later.
Since we have had a lack of social distancing during the recent rioting and looting, if we don’t have another outbreak of COVID-19, it will prove once and for all that the lockdown was politically motivated and a total sham.
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
I think the states should let the people decide at their own risk and not blame the church or the people in the church if they should get the virus.
To the person who sat in Sheffield and waited on the train for 20 minutes: You know what you could have done with that 20 minutes, you could have made a list of all the things you could have done in that 20 minutes you sat there. That way, next time you might leave 20 minutes early.
Let’s not forget to tip your service workers, especially the hair care workers. Some of these people have not had a paycheck in months. Don’t be cheap. Tip somebody.
The federal government spends billions of dollars every year on education. And every state does the same thing. It’s all about education. But that doesn’t make sense to spend all that money on education and put flouride in your drinking water.
Pastors of different churches that want to remain closed certainly don’t have a belief in God. I don’t think they should ever have closed up. Next year, the same amount of people or more people will die just like they did this year, but they don’t keep track of it. This is just one of the biggest ripoffs I’ve ever seen.
Liberal Democrats don’t like Fox News because they are telling the truth about them and all the underhanded things they’ve done. So many people have tried to get Donald Trump out of office. The other news channels tell lie on top of lie to back anything they do. Thank God for Fox News.
I’d like to comment about the city of Tuscumbia. It seems to me like the mayor and the city council are a joke. They have no dream; they have no vision. There’s so many potential opportunities for Tuscumbia to grow, and they are just sitting back and watching it die. One of the best cities in the world is dying because of the mayor and the city council. Vote them all out.
Muscle Shoals City Schools fired its best history teacher because they wanted a football coach instead of high quality academics. They hired someone from South Alabama whose son will play football. In foreign language classes, teachers show movies regularly to avoid teaching. Where has accountability gone?
