The struggle with principalities within us is so great now and only prayer will help us repent from those struggles.
These people just contradict themselves. They say they want change and no more slurs at anyone, and then Al Sharpton gets on TV at the (George Floyd) funeral and he throws a slur at President Trump, and even brings Jesus in on it when he mentions the Bible. I can’t see where things are beginning to change when he’s standing at a funeral throwing his slurs.
Camille Barnett wants to get the monument moved from the courthouse. If that’s what she wants, let’s put it up for vote. We don’t need one little committee voting on it. Let’s put it up for vote. If the Lauderdale County people want the monument removed, then let the vote show they want it removed. Quit letting a little group determine what happens in your county.
