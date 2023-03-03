Joe Biden, in the history of the United States eggs have never been over $5. And you talk about fighting inflation.
To put it bluntly, either somebody's lying or terribly mistaken. All I hear from the Republicans is how the economy is shaky. It's wall-to-wall at several stores. We went to four different restaurants at 4 p.m. and they were all full. If the economy's shaky, someone's going to have to get out here and tell the people. They don't know it.
There were approximately 319,599 free black slaves in the United States in 1830. Fourteen percent of the Black population was free. A significant number of the free Black citizens were the owners of Black slaves. The census of 1830 lists 3,775 free blacks who owned a total of 12,760 Black slaves. Many Black slaves were allowed to hold jobs, own businesses and own real estate. The Cherokee Indians also owned 1,500 Black slaves in 1839.
The city council is going to invest in a shopping center next door to the mental health center in Florence. I do hope they rent to businesses which are friendly to the chronically mentally ill, deinstitutionalized population because
I don't understand how come we can't get some of our great Republican leaders to do something with these Democrats. They are destroying our country letting all these goofy people come in from no-telling where. And they keep bringing drugs in here and they are in Florence right now. Bags of them.
I'd like to know what Haleyville is doing with the occupation tax because they aren't using it for the city.
If Joe Biden and his group are not kicked out of Washington, we're going to have a nuclear war. He has absolutely no idea what he's doing in office, and neither does his staff. It's amazing how much money we're wasting in this country. The housing market's gone to pot; inflation has gone through the roof; gas prices are soaring.
There's a difference in being a Republican and being elected as a Republican. That's evident from every courthouse in Alabama all the way to Montgomery. Your taxes have done nothing but go up, up, up. Wait until you buy your car tag and pay your property taxes.
This is for the people that go to a restaurant and sit there talking on the telephone. Please leave it in your car. It's very disturbing to other people that are around eating.
Marjorie Taylor-Greene suggested red states should get a divorce from blue states. Well, blue states pay 7% more into the economy than red states do. In other words, red states get money from blue states to pay bills. She said anyone moving from a blue state to red shouldn't get to vote for five years. I don't think she realizes she's from a blue state.
The federal government's response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has proven one thing. The Democratic Party does not care for the welfare of white, working class Americans. The only people the Democratic Party cares about are liberal elites, minorities and illegal immigrants.
During the recent White House press conference, Karine Jean-Pierre said President Obama when she obviously meant President Biden. She finally told the truth during a White House press conference. Anyone who is paying attention knows this is President Obama's third term.
They are saying on the news Joe Biden's ratings are going up, that he could do good running again for president. I just wonder how his ratings are in Ohio right now.
How low can you go? The sinkhole on Woodward Avenue in front of CVS where the city dug up the road keeps getting lower and lower and deeper and deeper. When you drive across it, it hurts your back.
The Alabama Legislature is planning to ban cell phones in cars. Why don't they instead consider enforcing the laws on the books? Most traffic deaths that occur with aggressive driving and negligence, so that they should target speeding, tailgating, illegal passing, (running) stop signs and traffic lights, and ignoring seat belts.
Donald Trump berates the real news agencies as fake news when they report the facts about him. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have lied on their shows and have had guests on their shows to promote false facts about the election of Joe Biden. How can you believe anything they say?
Why did it take so long for Ole Miss to fire Kermit Davis? He should have been fired at the end of last year.
You need to take the cars away from people who are drag racing. Maybe then they will stop doing it.
Why aren't the American people upset, startled, standing up and speaking up? The Republicans are wanting to ban and burn books and make the decision what someone else can read. They are wanting to keep check on a young girl's menstrual cycles in elementary and high school. Isn't that alarming to the average citizen? That authoritarian rule that was in place with Hitler is being put in place here in America.
While Joe Biden is showboating in the Ukraine and passing out money, much of which will probably go into the bank accounts of corrupt officials in the Ukraine, our country is suffering weather disasters, train disasters, increasing inflation, decrease in house values, a possible stock market collapse and increasing drug problems.
On the news, I have not seen anyone wearing a mask in that Ohio town. Why doesn't Joe Biden, who was mask crazy, tell them to put a mask on? It ought to help them a little bit.
