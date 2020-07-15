The condition of the roof at Rogers Hall is a disgrace to UNA and the city of Florence. Please get someone to do some repair work on this roof.
Have you noticed the outcry about people not wearing a face mask and congregating during the virus? No mention of large crowds wearing face masks while looting and burning for which they are never convicted by complacent officials.
Gov. Kay Ivey delayed opening the state up for another month. It proves to me she is a Democrat.
Now that our great Democratic leaders want face masks for everyone, will this include the anarchists, protesters and looters? Or will it be just for law-abiding citizens only?
All of the people you see rioting, looting and occupying cities now are the result of what liberal academia has done to this country. Liberal academia has taught these people to rebel against their own country. Most of these people couldn’t pass a U.S. citizenship test if you gave them the answers.
Clarence Page’s last statement in a recent Another View says it all: “Police need a lot of help from all of us in fighting crime, and we, the public, need their help to make that cooperation happen.”
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president. That’s why they are so mad now. They found out he was a Republican. They are going to tear down everything that is Republican. The Democrats don’t like (Abraham) Lincoln anymore.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I finally figured out why they are so desperate to pull down Confederate statues. The Democratic Party is so fragmented that they know they won’t survive as long as people keep remembering they are the party of slavery and black subjugation.
All of our lives matter. God made us all and wants us to go to heaven. He’s prepared for us, so we’ll all be there no matter what race. God tells us to live in peace with all men. We’re not to destroy property and be violent.
Broadway Street where Broadway Recreational Center is (located) is probably one of the most traveled streets in Florence. All they have done is patch holes on it.
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
It’s obvious those taking part in this cancellation culture do not care about or have not studied American history. It was the Democrats that created the Jim Crow South, stood against civil rights for African Americans for generations, and still hold them hostage with their lies. If we are ever going to get rid of the problems and get better, the Democratic Party as we know it needs to be disbanded.
Relocating the Confederate monument from the Lauderdale County Courthouse to the Soldier’s Rest area of the city cemetery is appropriate. In its place, the county should erect an appropriate monument to all United States military personnel in this county who have given their lives in previous wars and may do so in future foreign wars. This should not offend anyone.
I’m calling about everyone wanting these statues moved in the public places. I don’t see why. I look at them all the time. I think of them as works of art. Beautiful. There was some good craftsmanship when they built them.
The barbarians are at the gate.
If the city of Florence is so interested in taking down statues and getting rid of its history, I think they need to start down at Wilson Park and move Handy down to the Handy home. That statue is also on public property.
It would be hard to figure, but I wonder how much money Florence would have made if they had hosted the softball tournament recently that Decatur got.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, has the right to tear down or relocate a Confederate monument. These monuments are to honor the men who were killed in Lincoln’s tax war. Over 400,000 men were killed in Lincoln’s tax war, the most men ever killed in a war to this date.
It was just reported that Alabama is No. 2 in reported new cases of coronavirus in the nation.But I’ve got faith in the people of Alabama. We’ll soon be No. 1. Go Bama!
The department of justice should not be used to settle political scores as President Trump and Attorney General Barr have done.
