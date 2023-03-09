Instead of stopping SNAP, they need to cut the benefits of the politicians in Washington.
The Dilbert racist story is completely false. I have just reviewed the entire 57-minute YouTube video on the Washington Post site and it’s the standard fabricated garbage. Scott Adams spends only eight minutes discussing the Rasmussen Poll that asks ‘Is it OK to be white?” Twenty-six percent of Blacks said “no,” and 21% said they weren’t sure. Adams said 46% of Blacks were not willing to say it was OK to be white. He speaks in a calm voice and advises the Black community to focus on education to solve their own problems.
Why have all law enforcement agencies in the Shoals failed to enforce the buffer laws, the light laws, any kind of vehicle inspection law? The mufflers in our area sound like we’re on a race track. There are blue lights on the headlights of vehicles. All are illegal. I’ve never seen one law enforcement officer enforcing anything about vehicle inspection laws anymore. What’s the problem?
I would like to know what it takes for Tuscumbia mail carriers to get your mail to you early. It’s 5 or 6 p.m. when they run, and you have to get your mail in the morning.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson said years ago: “There’s nothing more painful at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps and start to think about robbery and then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved.” So how is it Jackson wasn’t immediately canceled like satirist Scott Adams was?
Satirist Scott Adams has opened a can of worms we hope will stay open. He did like Socrates did 2,500 years ago by asking uncomfortable questions of people who control and manipulate public opinion. Among other things he’s questioned is why there’s so much racial animosity and why racial hatred gets amplified by the media stories. Rather than being canceled, he should be studied and learned from, just like we now study Socrates.
The current situation with the Alabama basketball program where their star, Brandon Miller, brought a gun to a scene that ended up being used to kill a woman who had a son who will never get to see his mother again. You don’t have to be charged to be penalized on the basketball team. Why is basketball more important than human life? Where is Ben Crump and Al Sharpton on this? Why are they not speaking up for the girl’s family, and demanding the guy be suspended from the team? Why is there no outrage from the Black community on this?
Republicans always blame dead people for voting when a Democrat wins. I’d like to ask the question: Are there not any dead Republicans?
I understand that the African American community demands the fair and equal treatment they deserve without being labeled as racist. Why as a white caucasian man can I not be proud of my race without being labeled a racist? Everybody should have the same rights.
I see where Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey is wanting us to donate another close to a billion dollars to the school system so they can retain their teachers. What I say to him is: We are tired of giving our tax dollars to a school system that is doing nothing but indoctrinating our children instead of teaching them.
What’s the deal with cutting out people’s food stamps? They can’t eat. The Democrats want to starve you out and make you beg. That’s their plan.
We don’t need signs that tell us you are entering Alabama from Mississippi or Tennessee. Just look for the trash on the side of the roads and you will know you are in Alabama.
I want to say a big “thank you” to coach Missy Tiber and her wonderful staff for the UNA team we had this year. I want to say a big “thank you” to Hina Suzuki, who played for UNA this year. She’s a good ball player, being from Japan and (having to) learn our ways of doing (things). I just want to say a big congratulations to Hina and wish her the best in the future, and wish Coach Tiber and all her staff the best in the future. I live in Tennessee and come to the ballgames and enjoy the UNA games and I followed Hina during her four years at UNA. Roar Lions!
Anyone that says Vladimir Putin is not a threat to his neighbors then they are a threat to our democracy.
What’s up with you people that won’t turn your lights on when it’s raining or when it’s dark? We can’t see your vehicle. Please turn you lights on.
If we want a better America, we need somehow to vote out all Democrats in our court systems.
In the name of transparency and democracy, Tucker Carlson is going to show all the footage from Jan. 6. No edits, the true, raw footage. Amen to that, and transparency and democracy.
Common sense: If you don’t want lottery in Alabama, then you must have income gain from across the lobby.
I think the city of Tuscumbia should put a marker at Spring Park commemorating President Barack Obama because he was the one who turned all you yellow-dog Democrats into staunch Republicans. You can’t find anyone in this area anymore who used to be a Democrat when, in fact, Colbert County was the last Democratic stronghold in this state.
I just saw these two old women on the news a while ago telling people to work as long as you can if you want to pay your bills. Don’t retire. Work until you fall over dead, I guess. That’s stupid. All we need is somebody else in that White House.
This is about spending over $72,000 for parade barricades. That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. Every time something comes up you just want to throw money at it. There are a lot better solutions, such as don’t throw things off the floats or use a ribbon barricade. The parents should be controlling their kids. I’d like to know who on the city council knows someone who sells barricades because I have a feeling that’s what’s behind all this. They just need some extra money this year.
Since Joe Biden has taken over being our president, we have got more filth on our commercials, more fentanyl and more people coming through our border. I haven’t ever seen such evilness since that president has been in the White House.
In 1973 when Roe v Wade was passed by the Supreme Court, Richard Nixon was president and you had a 6-3 conservative makeup of the Supreme Court. The vote was 7-2 in favor of Roe v Wade. Do your homework. Don’t let Fox do the thinking for you.
This is concerning Rose Trail in Colbert County. Everybody that goes to the boat ramp in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, it’s not being taken care of. It just looks bad. It’s a nice park for Colbert County and its citizens. The commission and the chairman are not doing their jobs.
When I read how good our country is under Joe Biden, I wonder what planet these people are on, or what rock they have been hiding under for all of these years. Open your eyes. This country is sinking.
I suppose everyone heard Rupert Murdock’s testimony in the trial of Dominion Voting Machines vs. Fox News. His answer about why he let Fox News commentators continue to lie about the presidential election was, and I quote: “I could have stopped it, but I didn’t.” In essence, he was saying to all you Republicans if you’re so stupid you believed it, then you deserve what you get.
The Colbert County Commission is directly responsible for this mess of a landfill we have.
I’m a Barton resident and we’ve had a terrible smell here for months. Since they’ve closed the landfill over here, and I think they have covered it up with dirt, we don’t have any smell and I sure am proud of it. I hope when they open it back up they run it right this time and we can endure it.
Thank you, Joyce Meyer, for saving me from the evil things Nikki Haley was saying about Joe Biden. Meyer spoke of the importance of smiling. President Biden, you are doing a good job of saving their lives and they know it.
When I see the name Ron DeSantis I think in terms of immigrants. If you look back, Gov. DeSantis’ ancestors came to this country approximately 100 years ago. At the time they were not accepted, they were not even considered “white.” And now, if you look at some of those closeups, I don’t believe that’s Coppertone you are looking at.
Something happened to Alabama, we’re just 47th, 48th, 49th even 50th in the country and nobody seems to care. I was just noticing on the roadways there’s big tractor trailer tires, trees, deer carcasses and nobody picks them up.
A reporter asked Uncle Joe if he was going to East Palestine. He said he was looking forward to the trip. He said he always wanted to meet Yasser Arafat.
When as a society are we going to stop feeling sorry for athletes. In particular, Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who do things with guns that are violations at their university and the Memphis Grizzlies organization. It’s time to quit feeling sorry sorry for these guys and covering up for them. One of them is going to be making millions, one is already making millions and everybody just says, “OK, so what?” What needs to happen is we need to quit watching them, quit paying them, and if they do it after that, who cares? They don’t seem to care.
To the mayor and council of Tuscumbia: You are wanting to spend money like a drunken sailor, but you’ve let Spring Park go. It’s in disarray and every piece of equipment is broken. Graffiti is everywhere. You need to just put barricades up there and shut the place down — one of the greatest assets you have. You don’t care about it or the children in Tuscumbia.
