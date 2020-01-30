People who listen to network news would never notice it, but Iran has been at war with us for over 40 years. They have killed hundreds of our people. So don’t feel sorry for them at all.
I just heard a war story on the radio that jerked a few tears out of me and I want to see how it affects you. A young woman lost both legs during the war. When they made her artificial legs and she stood up again, she was asked a question. How do you like being able to stand again? She said, “So I can be hugged again.”
I am so sick and tired of people always blaming Obama for the problems going on with the U.S. today. Donald Trump has been in office three years. He can’t drain the swamp. He’s the monster in the swamp. He created all the issues that are going on in this country right now. The young women and men are fighting a war that he started. He’s lied, and everybody in his cabinet is in jail or on their way. It’s not Obama, it’s Trump.
This is in regard to the marijuana legalization thing that’s going on right now. I was a law enforcement officer for six years. I never met a drug person that did not smoke their first marijuana cigarette. That’s how it started. It’s like the first step you get to be a junkie. I couldn’t support it. Think about your kids.
Trump and Russia started pushing fake news, lies and disinformation. It’s evident he has no respect for our Constitution or democracy. The only thing he is interested in is his own self-interest. If you think he is interested in making America great again by stealing another election, you should move to Russia and see how many rights you have. I hate I took an oath to protect his and your rights. Neither of you deserve it.
Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for a long time. Well, they’ve got it now. The only problem is that the United States is going to have to fight it for them. That’s the way it’s worked for a long time.
I think the contractors are getting their asphalt from China. Look at Miller Road how the county got bombed out. If it rains again, it will wash the asphalt clear away.
Here we go again. The only advice I can give is to take your money out of the stock market and take the penalty. I lost $50,000 because of George Bush’s lie about weapons of mass destruction and they didn’t find any, and we’ve been lied to again.
I’m coming up to Haleyville and all three highways all you see are empty buildings and trash.
I agree with a recent caller: I’m glad Santa came in a sled, too, because that Patton Street is in bad shape.
