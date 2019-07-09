A big talking point nowadays by the Democrats is free college for everybody. I’m sorry, everybody doesn’t need free college. For those that do, the G.I. Bill of Rights has been in existence for over 70 years. If you join the Army you can get free college.
Recently, it was stated in the paper that the Republicans refused to spend money to increase security and that the death of four young men at Benghazi was their fault. That is false. Hillary Clinton and Obama have the blood of these young Americans on their hands, and she even lied to their people at the airport. As for the investigation of Clinton, there is plenty of proof of her crooked dealings. Even us conservatives like the truth.
As the disintegration of American society continues, it amazes me those serving in our government don’t seem to be aware of history and where we are heading. We have not learned from the mistakes of the past and, therefore, we are repeating the mistakes of the past. I fear for the future of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
I’d just like to say I wish somebody could do something about these robocalls. The president they think so much of by golly can do so much with all this intelligence stuff it’s stupid they can’t figure out who calls them. They are costing the telephone company millions of dollars. I get so sick of them I wish they would go to the devil. I get eight to 10 calls a day. It’s ridiculous.
I just heard Attorney General Bill Barr say a president shouldn’t be investigated if a foreign country helps them get elected as president. So Trump’s administration is creating an environment and the countries Trump is making mad right now, if they help a Democrat get elected, the Republicans should remain silent as they are now.
To pro-lifers and all those good old Christian people out there: I think you have a double standard on pro-life because I don’t hear any barking about those children locked up in cages at the border. They can hardly breathe in the hot temperatures.
I want to say that every person that lives has some devil in them, unless they are an innocent baby. None is good, not one.
First off, the man who passed away recently who was a first responder to the 9/11 attack, I want to thank him for his service and the whole nation admires his bravery. Second, I hope someone gets a message to Mitch McConnell and half of the Republicans that didn’t even show up for the committee hearing for their medical care. This is why John Stewart was in a hurry. They are sick and some of them are dying, and while McConnell and Republicans catered to Trump and some of the things that the rich want, people who are poor or middle class and those in need suffer.
Recently, a newspaper made a comment that Bernie Sanders makes Elizabeth Warren look moderate. This is not a new thing. This is a cavernous political strategy from the 1920s. You advertise a candidate who is completely crazy then it makes one who is just mostly crazy look good.
This is for all the politicians who believe in free health care for undocumented immigrants. If you are sincere about taxpayers bearing the burden for this, how about letting an undocumented immigrant family move into your house in your gated community? If you don’t want to do this, you are a hypocrite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.