This is to all the city officials of Florence: We’ve got these speed breakers on some streets for what? We’ve got enough chug holes; we don’t need them. If you are going to put them on some streets, put them on all of them. Don’t be selective.
The coronavirus pandemic has made one thing crystal clear in the United States of America — if you treasure your freedoms and believe in the Bill of Rights, vote conservative. If you believe the Bill of Rights is an outdated manuscript and should be shredded, vote liberal.
Tara Reid has made credible accusations against Joseph Biden. Where are all the #MeToo people, where are the feminists, where are the newspapers and the protests and the people demanding justice?
For weeks the air in Petersville smelled like a stinky ashtray. People burned toxic materials every day. Something needs to be done. We deserve clean, fresh air every day. People respect your neighbors who like to sit on their front porch and take walks. Also remember there are people with respiratory issues. Take it to the dump. This is 2020.
In a representative democracy, governors do not have the power to make law. Only the legislative branch can make law. When governors are allowed to make law, you no longer have a representative democracy — you have a monarchy.
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
I am above 80 years old, a veteran and a lifetime gun owner. I am appalled at the young individuals showing up at state capitols, parading around in their camouflage outfit with an assault rifle in their arm. They remind me of middle school children playing revolutionary. This is not responsible gun ownership.
I’m a firm backer of President Trump. But now I’m beginning to believe he may be part of the New World Order. He keeps wanting more stimulus money. I’m telling you right now, it’s just a matter of time, and they are going to evaluate everybody’s money all over the world and when they do, it’s going to be worth 30% less than what it is today. In fact, it will almost be worthless.
The man who said he thanked God he didn’t have religion better be thanking God now. It will be too late when God returns. Read your Bible now.
I agree deputies need to be in shape, but I think the sheriff needs to be in shape, too. I bet you anything he can’t do all that (physical training). If your leader’s not going to be in shape, why should these guys have to be in shape?
Donald Trump’s vision for America is division.
COVID-19 should be renamed Kevorkian’s disease in honor of the late Jack Kevorkian. Once COVID-19 is introduced to a nursing home or a veterans home, it immediately becomes a form of assisted suicide.
I just read where the mayor of Tuscumbia announced he is running for mayor. And I read where Miss Logan is running again. Let me just say this. The mayor and city council are a joke. They have done nothing for the city of Tuscumbia. So a Dollar Tree comes. So what? Big deal. They might take a few tax dollars back from Muscle Shoals. You know what? All these roads that have been paved? That was in the works before they came into office.
