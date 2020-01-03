I sure am glad Santa Claus came to the Shoals in a sleigh. If he had come in a car, he probably would have broken down, especially on North Patton Street. There are so many holes, he would have gotten hung up, or else would have needed an alignment when it was all over.
The Democrats, when they were in control, had no problem with the way the election went, as long as they won. But when they lost, it was a big problem. Now, they’ve spent the last three years trying to get Donald Trump. If Trump wins, the Democrats will spend the next four years trying to get rid of him.
I think we’ve reached the point as a nation where we realized that Donald Trump just lies daily. Even when we can check the facts, he continues to lie, and one of them is that the Democratic Party has not passed any bills. Currently, there are 399 bills laying on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk involving everything from civil rights to wages to health care to the environment, and all those bills are being held up by the Republican Party and McConnell, specifically.
This is to all the Republicans: Before Donald Trump was elected, you talked about him like he was a dog. It was just a big joke. Lindsey Graham and all the others were the main ones saying it would be a disgrace if Trump was elected. Now, are they scared of him or scared of not being re-elected? You all need to wake up and do the right thing.
