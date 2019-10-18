Who needs this agricultural center anyway? I’ve asked lots of people and nobody seems to know. Somebody must be making a lot of money on this project, and citizens of Alabama are paying for something that’s not needed. Put the money in education where it’s wanted.
Bernie Sanders said recently he’s raised $25 million. Now that he’s had to have two stents put in his heart, I guarantee he has no chance at all of winning the presidency. What he’s going to do with the $25 million? It’s not about becoming president, it’s about how much money can I get donated? That’s why there are 22 of them running. It’s strictly for the money.
I find it hard to believe that the city of Florence has licensed an addiction place in the old Fred’s building on Cloverdale Road. There’s a school right down the road. There are subdivisions all around the building. I hope citizens in the subdivisions will call or write the mayor and city council about this. It’s just not right.
If you think about it, we have a GOP Bill Clinton. President Trump is just like Clinton — he loves women, he lies and he loves to use the executive privilege.
Let’s get this straight. Hunter Biden had a $50,000 a month job working in Ukraine. His father, Joe, made a deal for a billion dollars to help grease the skids. Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton both knew about it. How is it that Donald Trump is getting the blame?
President Trump must have taken dictator lessons from the North Korea president and the Russian president because he has pretty much control over the Republicans and the Democrats.
Apparently only the Democrats have the courage to risk their political futures to rein in a rogue president. Unlike the cowardice Republicans, who remain silent and condone any behavior by this president.
The city of Florence needs to take some of their extra money and fix the antiquated traffic light systems. This city is awful.
If you base your opinion and your vote for superintendent on a man who promises to put air conditioning in gyms, that shows exactly how much you care about your kids’ education.
If you ever have a time in your life that you think that God is all you have, you will soon come to realize that God is all you need. Remember his eye is even on the sparrow, and I know he watches me.
All of the Democratic presidential campaigners are crying foul, get rid of the electoral college. They are hysterical. What would happen if we got rid of the electoral college and the next president that was Democrat lost the election? They would say get rid of the popular vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.