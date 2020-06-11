As a great-grandson of a man who was killed in World War II in action, I am disappointed with the way people honor those on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is not to honor those fighting the coronavirus, it’s not even to honor those that are currently serving, it’s to honor those soldiers that gave their lives for their country during wars. Learn what we are honoring and celebrating before you comment.
After all the weeks in dread of the coronavirus, it chewed me up to read about UNA football again. Under Coach (Chris) Willis’ tutelage, the Lions have made a strong start in their pursuit of Division I football fame. They’ll get there however long it takes. And when they get there, it should be to a Division I-worthy home stadium — somewhere where there is room to park.
I live in an apartment complex and when I moved here pets were not allowed here. But now they are allowed anywhere in the apartment complex. My suggestion for people who want pets is to put all those people in one section and then put all the other people in sections that don’t want pets. That would sure help a lot of issues.
Why doesn’t this brilliant bunch of Republicans put the $1.8 billion from the coronavirus relief funding in unemployment and feed some hungry Alabamians? If you want broadband internet, let them vote on a lottery.
I’d like to thank all these good nurses who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients. It seems that the Helen Keller has put their top qualified nurses to the virus patients. I have a family member there and she says these nurses really know their stuff. I really appreciate these professionals. They know their stuff.
I wish someone would report on why the city of Florence sprayed and killed all the mulberry bushes on Florence Boulevard in front of the cemetery. Why? Who authorized it?
Donald Trump is talking about bringing troops home from Afghanistan, they’ve been over there 19 years. This is when the Republicans and Democrats are on the same page. Mitch McConnell said that might be a mistake pulling out of there too quick. And the Democrats certainly don’t want to pull out of there. Afghanistan will attack it’s own people to keep the United States over there.
Democrats have come up with every possible reason to blame President Trump for the coronavirus. China is to blame. Trump closed the border with them on Jan. 31. If Hillary Clinton, or God help us Joe Biden, were president, the border would have stayed open and we’d be dead. Don’t offend China, we need their money in the government and in Hollywood.
I would like to thank our auto insurance company Country Financial, for its giveback during COVID-19 on our auto insurance. I really appreciate it. it was a big help.
Never has so much misinformation been deliberately spread to the detriment to all of us.
