I am getting amazed at the pornography that’s going on in the Shoals. What is going on? Are we not educating people that you don’t do this, either at home or in a classroom or church? We’ve got people who are businessmen serving time in prison in Alabama for child pornography. We need to educate somebody. The Shoals is getting a bad reputation.
We are paying for a service in Colbert County that we’re not getting. Used to, they picked up debris in the county about every two weeks. I have debris that’s been laying there for about a month. There’s some across the road from me that’s been laying there since last summer. This is on County Road 65.
Instead of our legislators trying to create new laws, you need to fix the problems we already have, like the thousands of kids in foster care, and the fact that our students in the state of Alabama don’t have new textbooks.
Tariffs are bankrupting farmers and hurting all Americans. The stock market is only benefiting the one percent. Four years was the time limit on the middle tax cut, but it continues for companies and corporations. Donald Trump says China pays for the tax on tariffs. It’s pretty clear when you buy a washing machine that is $100 more who is paying for it. To me it seems that Trump backers are selfish.
