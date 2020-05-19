I am a retired elementary school teacher and I encourage parents to have your children watch public television. There’s so much information there that is educational and with this situation there’s different ways to learn and that’s a good way to learn. Have them watch public television and learn.
Since the end of World War II my country has been the world leader. In recent months we have stumbled, bumbled, fumbled and we no longer project an image of leadership. Neither should we be considered such. Sad, sad indeed.
We’re being pinned up by sheep. It’s really all about Nov. 3. The media and the Dems want to drag this out to defeat Donald Trump. I’m vulnerable to COVID-19, if I catch it, but 98% to 99% of people will beat it and be immune if it comes back next winter. Therefore, infect the herd. All of us. Mourn the deaths and then move forward to the living.
While at Walmart, I noticed a sign that said maintain a distance of six feet between others. It hit me that if we don’t stay six feet apart above the earth, we’ll end up six feet below the earth.
With this virus maybe God is trying to tell people to wake up.
U.S. citizen to President Trump: Mr. Trump, please quit practicing being a doctor. Try practicing being president.
When Donald Trump ran for president, he said he was going to balance the budget in no time at all. His tax cut for the rich raised the national deficit over $1 trillion. In a short three years we are at over $5 trillion he has given away. Where are the small government conservatives? I think they are all socialists now because they are silent. Their president has carried them over a cliff and they are still following. Maybe we should have an early election and try to resolve this situation before it gets any worse.
I would like to thank President Trump and his coronavirus staff for the wonderful job they have done and the numerous lives they have saved.
This is to all the liberals, Democrats and communists, which all three are one. You’ve been fed a bill of goods, and you all are like mushrooms in the dark. You should be just about to explode with joy and anxiety over the socialism programs that have been implemented on us.
The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the trains from blocking the intersections in Sheffield. I just sat through 20 minutes, two trains, same old thing, never going to change. Again, it’s hard for me to believe they are going to open up Inspiration Landing and people are going to put up with this.
Money and evil are related and money has unbelievable germs, passing through daily hands and in your possession ignored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.