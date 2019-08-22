It’s official. We have no police protection on Sweetwater Avenue in East Florence. People park on the street. No police protection.
You holier than thou Christians, it’s plainly written that no men should consider themselves more or less than the next man, and yet you follow Donald Trump around after he puts children in cages, restrict people going wherever they want to go, and that’s not Biblical. There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
It’s kind of surprising that all the abandoned buildings in Haleyville are burning down. I wonder what’s going on there.
You Democrats, do you not open your mind enough to see the future enough to know that if you put Donald Trump out, there is no other that can do he has done for America? You are trying to destroy him. You are trying to destroy America. He’s not the one that lies. You’re the one that does the lying. Help him do his job. You Democrats are only listening to the ones that want to kill babies and all the bad stuff in the world. You are making the devil so happy.
It is a very odd thing when most Democrats are against the death penalty for convicted murderers and then turn around and be for abortion. That’s killing an innocent baby. Think. The world is in a crazy mess and we have let it become this.
I went to the Tuscumbia Courthouse to go into the mapping section and I said, “I’d like to have a map of city of Tuscumbia,” and the woman said, “I would to.” I said, “What do you mean?” and she said, “It all depends on what Muscle Shoals wants.” I tell you these politicians always dream up something for money. Mayor David Bradford of Muscle Shoals wants $100,000 for a flood study. It’s all about the money.
It’s a scary thing to know that the Republicans in the Senate and in the House are protecting the wrongdoings of the president. It’s also a scary thing that Mitch McConnell is blocking Senate security election voting. They need to quit watching talk show hosts that advise to go against God and country.
Taxpayers, do you know that now if you park in the lot at the courthouse, and don’t line up, you will be fined $10-$20. If you get a ticket, make sure you see a video, because they are recording you. Most people don’t know this.
I think we can all agree that we don’t want foreign interference in our elections. But what I don’t think a lot of people realize is that illegal aliens and non-citizen residents are foreigners and so should not vote.
They’ve about beaten the Robert Mueller Report about to death. Why don’t they investigate something real, like the Google voter fraud and the other influence peddling by the tech industry to throw the election to the Democrats?
Sheffield needs to put a three-way stop sign at Wheeler Avenue and Blackwell Road before somebody gets killed.
Everyone is complaining about Washington, D.C., our Senate and Congress and everything. It’s nobody’s fault but ours. Until we do not re-elect everyone, it will never change.
The people at UNA need to take a look at their institutional memory because I graduated in the summer of 1981 at UNA, so it’s not the first summer graduation.
I think there needs to be a new set of eyes and hands on the Handy Festival. What are they doing with the funds that are collected? I think someone else should be over it. Things just don’t seem right.
I finally found out why all these women who live out in the woods have all these tattoos all over their legs. Somebody told them that the tattoos confuse the chiggers.
Sheffield City Council and Ronnie Wicks were recently quoted in the TimesDaily as saying that he gets several calls a week concerning people in favor of the smoking ban in Sheffield because he was adamant that there not be smoking in restaurants and businesses in Sheffield. The reason he doesn’t see the people on the other side is because he doesn’t go to restaurants in Sheffield that make up the tax base in Sheffield. He chooses to go to restaurants outside of Sheffield.
All Rick Singleton has done since he’s been in office is ask for money for this and for that. Out in the county we’ve had some trouble and we called for an officer to come, and 45 minutes later he showed up. I guess that quick response time is why Singleton got a big raise. If he knew what the salary for the office was when he ran for office, then he shouldn’t have run. I think we need to vote Singleton out.
I watched the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inform the press to “take anything Iran says with a grain of salt because they lie.” Am I the only that sees any irony in that statement?
I lived in California when Diane Feinstein was mayor. I dated a woman who was in Congress in California and later she got in the Senate when I left. We still correspond. What she told me recently is that all of the Democrats know they can’t win, but they are going to let it play out and when the realize they can’t win, they are going to run Michelle Obama for president and everybody is going to fall behind her.
