Ebeneezer Scrooge is alive and well in Florence. The Room at the Table has been kicked to the curb. Folks, let’s remember this when election time comes up. Start with the mayor and go down.
The American people need to vote the right wing, the far, far right wing extremists, out of office. They supported Donald Trump during this impeachment. They know he’s guilty. They are using Jesus, and Trump is nowhere near a Jesus man. Everybody knows he’s not doing morals and values.
Vladimir Putin in Russia helped get Donald Trump elected. Putin helped get him impeached.
My son who works for the state of Alabama in Montgomery said legislators’ biggest complaint while in session is about parking, especially for their Cadillacs, BMWs, Audis, Lincolns, Corvettes, Porsches, etc. No matter how much money we have, there is something to complain about, and you low-income people on food stamps think you have it rough?
This is a public service announcement. The blue circles on your dashboard means your bright lights are on. When you are driving around town, you don’t need the bright lights on. Turn them off; you are blinding everybody.
I just listened to the Republicans whining. They know Donald Trump is guilty of treason and they know he is mentally unstable. The American people saw him get up on stage and make fun of a disabled person. They saw him disrespect American veterans and POWs, and he got five deferments so he didn’t have to serve and somebody’s child or husband died in his place. That’s what kind of man this guy is.
The president is more right than wrong. Democrats are more wrong than right.
In 2011, Michelle Obama was quoted as saying: “Someone is going to have to give up their piece of the pie so others can have more.” In 2019, the Obamas just purchased their third mansion — this one a $29 million mansion with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in Martha’s Vineyard.
On a TV channel recently, I heard a pastor invite the public to his church for a Christmas celebration. There was even going to be fireworks. Nothing says peace on earth like a booming fireworks show. Save it for the Fourth.
Please be careful when driving on Helton and Hermitage at the red light at the corner of that intersection. The police don’t care. I see people run that light every morning, two or three at a time. I’ve asked them to patrol that area. Don’t believe the Florence Police Department. They don’t care.
I saw in the paper that the city refused to let Room at the Table at Seven Points. If they would tell them they were going to sell alcohol there, they would get permission to move to Seven Points without a doubt. When is comes to a store or restaurant wanting to sell liquor, or on the street drinking, the commissioners and the mayor all approve that.
I watched a lot of the impeachment proceedings on TV and I saw Democrat after Democrat say that no one is above the law. Then I see them support sanctuary cities that protect criminals. I see them oppose everything the president is trying to do to stop illegal immigrants. I see them support giving illegals benefits paid for by American citizens. I see them support giving them driver’s licenses, which gives illegal people a legal identification so they can vote. Please, someone help me. I’m confused.
