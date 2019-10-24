The White House has so much drama going on they should come up with their own soap opera show called “Washington.” Sort of like the soap opera show “Dallas.” Donald Trump could play J.R.
The president has been found to have gotten a $500,000 speaking fee in Russia and $147 million to his private foundation. But wait. That was President Bill Clinton, not President Donald Trump.
Sincere thanks for the one who paid for my order at Jack’s drive-through Oct. 8.
We shall soon see if democracy still works in the United States of America, or if Donald Trump has abandoned democracy. The Republicans need to make a stand. So do the American people.
You cannot connect President Donald Trump to socialism and be telling the truth.
Donald Trump said Colin Kaepernick disrespected the flag when he peaceably protested the killing of black people. Trump is disrespecting the flag, the Constitution, the rule of law, the American people and, especially, the United States Congress.
While public attention is now focused on third-hand comments from an anonymous “whistleblower,” 20,000 documents pertaining to the Obama fast and furious illegal operation have been released. I suggest you read those documents first.
I’d like to give some of the credit of the talented musician from Green Hill to Michael Nix. He was an outstanding and gifted elementary music teacher.
I’ve lived in Sheffield my whole life and have been dealing with the railroad situation of blocking the intersections. I don’t know why anybody would try to travel through Sheffield, especially during the day because you come right before lunch and you have to sit through two trains. Then you get off and try to get home at 4:30 or 5 p.m., then you sit through two trains. I wonder why anybody would want to come to Sheffield?
