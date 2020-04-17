People were complaining when Barack Obama bailed out the automobile industry. What if somebody has to bail out the whole country?
When President Obama was running for election in 2012, every night, five nights a week we heard the same thing from Sean Hannity: “If we elect this man, America as we know it will cease to exist.” Well, from 12 to 16 I got my Happy Meal, my double cheeseburger and milkshake every day. And now I can’t even go into McDonald’s. Thank you, Donald Trump.
You cannot hate someone when you pray for them. Pray for the king or our president. As the book says, God is well pleased with this.
This coronavirus may be a blessing from God. Families are being home together as it should be. People are helping each other. Even Democrats are joining Republicans rather than mudslinging. President Trump has been beaten down from day one. It was the Australian fires, the impeachment, now the virus. Makes you wonder what Democrats will do next to beat Trump down before the election in November 2020.
The federal and state government have ordered churches not to hold services. This is a violation of two tenets of the First Amendment — freedom of assembly and freedom of religion.
You better be getting your gas while it’s cheap because one of those mysterious oil refinery explosion and fires is going to happen. It always does when the prices start falling.
Anyone that thinks Donald Trump is not a socialist is lying to themselves. He’s turning the United States into Venezuela.
The question why do Christians vote for President Trump? The answer: the Democrats took God out of their platform. Joe Biden was rambling on and on and when he got to God, he said: “You know that thing.” He would not acknowledge God. That is why we will vote for a re-elected Trump in November.
I have an idea how we could help pay for the emergency economic aid. Take back the huge tax cut that the billionaires and millionaires have gotten. That ought to pay for the $1 trillion.
I told you every few years they come up with a new virus. This is all about President Trump. The Democrats, which is all the news media, they can tell you whatever they want. When George Bush Jr. was president, AIDS was created in a lab in Africa. He gave them $150 million. Next thing you know that spread to the United States and all kinds of men were coming down with AIDS. This is the biggest thing ever pulled on the United States.
