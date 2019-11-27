A picture truly does say 1,000 words. The picture in the Nov. 12 edition a World War II veteran Walter Engel says it all. God bless all of those who served our nation. Because of them, all of us have the privilege of living in a free and sovereign nation.
I sure would like to know what roads were paved in that million dollar paving project the mayor of Florence was talking about. Chisholm Road, you can’t even see the lanes because the striping is not even there. Did you not do any striping? Get it together.
LSU beating Alabama in football is already yesterday’s news. But the high school seniors who scored better than the Alabama’s seniors on the ACT will have better jobs and better opportunities in the next 30 years.
In light of the impeachment hearings, I would like to relate to you one of my favorite Proverbs: “Verily I say unto thee that he who lieth much about unimportant matters but speak the truth an about the important things, he shall suffer no punishment. But the man who lieth seldom, but about the important stuff, shall burn in the eternal fires. There will be a reckoning.” That’s from the book of Zachariah 2:3.
Just want you all to print that I appreciate all the young people that marched on Veterans Day carrying the flag and thank them so much.
May I say without any non-due respect to our Senate and Congress, and by the way, I was not a Donald Trump supporter until here lately. If anyone votes to re-elect what we have in Washington, no doubt America will get it’s just reward. These multimillionaires are not serving the American people. Now finally I understand what draining the swamp means. Good luck America, we are going to need it.
The basic problem with our country today is the 20-, 30- and 40-year residents in our Congress.
I think the president of the United States is doing a wonderful job. Let’s start praying for him instead of putting him down. He needs your prayers.
The writer of what I’m fixing to tell you is Bryan King. Here’s what he says: Russian collusion is real, but it’s not with Donald Trump and it’s not what you think. Quietly behind the scenes something extraordinary is happening and the consequences will be huge. Russia, China and Saudi Arabia is buying all the gold they can. In the future they will issue money backed by the gold standard and that will be the end of the dollar and the end of the United States.
Talk about utter hypocrisy. One front page recently had an article about 26% of Alabama’s kids living in poverty, yet we let in more illegals from across the border while our border patrols look the other way. We have 5,000 children in Alabama needing homes. Talk about utter hypocrisy.
All of my life I have understood that the Christian community was one of love, compassion, kindness and consideration toward your fellow man. However, lately I have observed that the evangelical Christians are at the forefront of causing Dreamers and other immigrants as much misery, anxiety and apprehension as the possibly can. Maybe that’s why church attendance is down.
Shame on you Florence. The Coffee Cemetery is immaculately maintained and the cemetery that is adjacent is covered in weeds.
Sen. Lindsey Graham admits he is close-minded. He’s a Republican in South Carolina. That’s the kind of senator we don’t need representing the United States of America.
After watching the Democrats spend all their time wasting all our tax dollars on impeachment, and not helping the American people, my wife and I plan to vote straight Republican. We’ll be in and out in no time.
I really don’t understand the dilemma in America that pertains to Donald Trump and his thoughts and behavior. We’ve seen him make fun of a disabled individual. What kind of man does that? Now it’s true that he used a charity for veterans to pay for his own campaign. What kind of man pulls money from veterans?
That guy that slashed the baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa shows us how those Trump people are — he’s a real he man. He snuck up behind it and cut a plastic balloon and then he ran away like a little sissy. Sort of like Donald Trump and the rest of his colleagues.
