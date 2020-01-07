I read an article recently that I could not believe. In the article it said that Chick-fil-A company that usually gave a large donation to the Salvation Army organization was this year making a donation of $2.5 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is the worst hate and racist organization in the country.
Recently, we ate dinner at the 360 Grille and we enjoyed our dinner, the food was fantastic. But as we sat there we noticed the motor sound was louder than the piped in Christmas music. We couldn’t hear the music. As we looked out the window, we’d see puffs of smoke come out from under the window ledge. Several times as we turned the floor would bump. We were wondering about the maintenance schedule and if that could be resolved.
If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats think President Trump is such a danger to democracy and this country, why are they sitting on the Articles of Impeachment and refusing to send them to the Senate?
President Trump, stop preaching so much hatred for the Democrat Party. You need to realize the Democrats are part of the country you are supposed to be the president of.
I was reading an article that says Jessica Tarville said the Senate Republicans will ignore facts of the Trump impeachment. I wonder where she gets this from? I see no facts. All I’ve heard is opinion. I’m sure the Senate knows the facts, and the facts will be presented. I think that’s why Nancy Pelosi has held up on sending it to the Senate. I don’t think she’s going to. I think she’ll probably back out.
I believe we should immediately open impeachment hearings on every elected official in Washington, D.C. We could turn the District of Columbia into a ghost town.
We worked so hard on downtown Russellville, and spent so much to make it look nice, and the mayor’s pawn shop looks like a buy here, pay here used car lot. Just pitiful.
I just saw where Chuck Todd is one of the highest-paid journalists. But the article leaves a bunch of stuff out about Todd. He’s the most biased and the worst highest-paid journalist. I wouldn’t call him a journalist. Too biased for me.
There has been considerable discussion of late regarding the intentions of North Korea. I don’t think we have anything to be concerned about. After all, a few months ago we were informed that their leader and our leader had “fallen in love.”
Republicans: Please explain the difference between the mandate to have health insurance and the mandate to have auto insurance. One you call a tax, and one you call a fine. Why do not want people to have health insurance. Are both mandates unconstitutional?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.