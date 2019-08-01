The Democratic candidates for president, mostly all millionaires, are proposing to tax the rich. You can rest assured these candidates have secured their fortunes. Also, over these past years, they have voted themselves the best pensions and the best medical coverage in addition to their other perks.
Riding on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals in front of the Chevrolet dealership there’s a sign there I just noticed that says: When it’s hot before you lock, check your car for pets and children. If an adult has to be told to check their car for a living being, this is sad, this is very, very sad.
Barack Obama’s good times are about to fall. Donald Trump has run that economy into a wall.
I was hoping that the new China tariffs would put a crimp on the flea market trash at the Helen Keller Festival. Too bad it hasn’t happened. The few craftsmen there were pretty much buried by flea market stuff.
President Trump needs to change his thinking about the border wall. Although Democrats know that we need that protection for our families and our grandchildren. The only reason the Democrats are against it is because Trump wants to build it. So he needs to change his philosophy and say, “I don’t want to build a wall.”
Have you ever wondered why people run for political office? The rich like the Bush and the Pelosi families do it to preserve and protect their privileged positions in our society. Those that aren’t rich do it achieve power and enrich themselves. They have passed package deals in Congress to assure their future as far as their pensions and perks are involved.
It’s really sad with all the people who live in Colbert Heights in Colbert County and we all have AT&T phone service and their phones don’t work up here. Why doesn’t AT&T wake up and get us an antenna?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.