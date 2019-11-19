I’m just replying to the guy who called in and said Democrats are risking their own political futures to rein in this rogue president. Let me tell you something, this rogue president is exposing the Democrats and Republicans of all these crimes. Exposing them real bad, and that’s why they want to get rid of him. Yeah, they are going to rein him in, they are risking their careers all right, because if they don’t rein him in and are exposed, their careers are over.
In the 1930s during Herbert Hoover’s recession, a lot of people lost their homes. A few rich people, known as carpetbaggers, became richer, like Fred Trump. In 2008 Bush meltdown, Donald Trump, Wilbur Ross, Peter Navarro, Steve Mnuchin and a few more made billions. Then the $2.5 trillion tax cut put billions more in their pocket. Trump hopes illiterate people will not notice and will vote for the rich.
Donald Trump says that our foes are screaming, whimpering, hiding. Just like he did during Vietnam.
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
In passing Obamacare, the Democrats voted to fine Americans for not having health insurance. At the same time, they were willing to give illegal immigrants free health care.
The Democrats went crazy criticizing the president for pulling out of northwest Syria. Then, the chief of ISIS was killed in northwest Syria by Americans. Surprise!
These Democrats better straighten up and be thankful Donald Trump is the president. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, we’d be living under Sharia law right now and there wouldn’t be no such thing as churches. I don’t know how crazy people can be that don’t understand the truth.
The residents of Lauderdale County did not approve that 2 cents sales tax to go to some ag center that we know nothing about. Therefore, every time we fill up, we are going to Colbert County where the gas is cheaper anyway. Come on everybody, join us. There will be no taxes to pay for this thing that nobody wants or knows anything about.
When is the Haleyville Police Department going to start issuing tickets for people driving without their headlights in the rain?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.