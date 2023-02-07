The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is a tragedy. The police officers involved are charged with murder, as they should be. My question is this: In the NBA throughout the country Friday night, they had a moment of silence for Mr. Nichols, who was the victim of police brutality. I wonder how many of those NBA teams in those arenas had a moment of silence when a police officer was killed in the line of duty?
A new Gallup poll shows that Americans believe the No. 1 problem in our country is poor leadership by Joe Biden and Congress. This beats out inflation and immigration. Crime was only 4% this time, which was nearly nothing compared to the 21% government and leadership.
From what I’ve seen on the news, all of the men sleeping where they want to in New York, laying down in sleeping bags wherever they want to and refusing to go where they need to, that tells you right there America is getting overloaded with people.
Last Thursday, my car stalled in the turn lane at the intersection of Chisholm Road and Cox Creek Parkway. I could not get it started. A lady in a white van pulled up next to me, rolled down her window and offered to call someone for me. I tried starting the car again, and it started. She suggested I take it to Jiffy Lube, which was across the street and she would meet me there. She did make sure I got there safely and then she left. I don’t know who this lady was, but I want her to know how much I appreciate her kindness.
In response to Edward Snowden, do you not remember Bill Barr, Donald Trump’s attorney general? He made a rule that no one could start an investigation into a politician within 90 days of an election. That was to protect Donald Trump. But it applies to everyone now.
I don’t condone communist aggression by any means, and I don’t believe in a country taking over another country just because they can. But why does Joe Biden give Ukraine so much of our armament if we are losing our stockpiles? Does it have something to do with Hunter Biden’s relationship to the Ukraine? It needs to be investigated.
The police assault on the man in Memphis is disturbing. They should be punished; they caused a death. However, in most cases in the last 20 years when police have used force and have caused a death of a person, particularly a Black person, if the victim would have done what the police asked them to do to begin with, in this case if he had not fled, it wouldn’t have happened. It still doesn’t give them the right to do that, but it just causes more conflict in our country that we don’t need.
I was watching this Christian Nationalist Movement meeting in Nashville the other day. It reminds me of just another hate group coming up — spewing lies about gun rights and other things. One speaker said gun rights are a God-given right. Now where does it say that in the Bible? Most people misinterpret the Second Amendment when it comes to guns. We don’t need to get God involved. From what I understand, this club wants to replace our democracy with a theocracy. This movement pushes the evangco religion in order to spread QAnon conspiracies and to gain strength. It’s the same playbook Hitler and Stalin used — they blamed Jews, saying they were the reason they lost World War I. Well, that led to World War II.
There’s some great news coming out this weekend. The most recent release of Twitter files is showing some pretty good hard evidence that the entire Russian collusion campaign, which was trying to destroy the Trump presidency, was fake. In fact, there was so much evidence that Adam Schiff and others may be indicted.
American people, you see how the (Tyre) Nichols man was beaten? Just imagine how they beat Jesus. What a beating he took for sinners like us. Wake up, America! It’s later than you think.
The hypocrisy of Republicans is excessively repulsive. One of those extremely repulsive issues is the debt ceiling. Since 1972, Republicans have raised the debt ceiling 32 times. Democrats have raised the debt ceiling 20 times. Look how they act every time the Democrats try to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans do not want Democrats to spend money on ordinary people’s issues. They want to give it to the rich in tax relief.
