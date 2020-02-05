I applaud Sheriff Rick Singleton for commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, but to do it dressed like a cowboy is rather comical. John Stetson didn’t start making cowboy hats until 1865. The first Levi jeans were made around 1873, and cowboy boots were first made around 1879. 1820s dress is far different than what the deputies are portraying.
Florida Congressman Greg Stuebe introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that will stop biological men from competing in women’s sports. He said that not one Democrat voted for it. Women and girls should be able to compete in their own sports and have bathrooms and showers without male interference. But the Democrats don’t think so.
I saw another campaign ad today with Michael Bloomberg saying he is going to lower health care costs. How is it that his city where he was mayor has the highest health care costs in America?
I think the city of Florence needs to do more for our homeless people. It’s a shame they are living on the street when the city of Florence is spending on non-necessary projects that don’t benefit anyone. Get these people off the street. Build them a nice shelter so they can live in dignity and not have to get out on the streets and sleep.
Donald Trump and Russia started pushing fake news, lies and disinformation. It’s evident he has no respect for our Constitution or democracy. The only thing he is interested in is his own self-interest. If you think he is interested in making America great again by stealing another election, you should move to Russia and see how many rights you have. I hate I took an oath to protect his and your rights. Neither of you deserve it.
George Bush Sr. didn’t eliminate Saddam Hussein because he didn’t want to create a vacuum in the Middle East. George Jr. eliminated Saddam, a counterbalance to Iran, creating a vacuum, which was filled in by Iran and ISIS. Building on his mistake, Barack Obama released billions of dollars to Iran, which went to fund terrorism in the Mideast killing thousands, including our own people.
When I lived in Arizona about 30 years ago, my brother-in-law owned 75% of the billboards in Arizona. A billboard coming into town would cost you $1,200 a month, and you had to take it for three years. Around here is different. Real estate, insurance companies and lawyers eat up these billboards. They are all over. I don’t know how they afford them, Alabama has got to be a lot cheaper than other states.
