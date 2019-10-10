The transfer rules that allow college football players to jump from one school to another are an indication that colleges are nothing more than the minor leagues for the NFL. Baseball minor league players are paid, and college minor leaguers should also be paid. Providing easy courses of study and cheap degrees is not enough.
I just got another call from the warranty department and another from my credit card people. I wish somebody would figure out a way to stop these people from using other people’s home phones and cell phone numbers to call and aggravate people. It’s disrespectful, it’s aggravating and it’s an invasion of privacy. If anyone does that they should be put in jail. I wish somebody would tell me how to get them stopped.
Has anyone else noticed that more Americans are dying from vaping than from climate change?
How many years has it been since they painted the bicycle lanes in Sheffield? I still haven’t seen a bicycle, although I’ve seen a few illegal motorized wheelchairs going the wrong way.
I would ask the question, when Rudy Guiliani made his trips to the Ukraine and Madrid, Spain, to have Joe Biden investigated, who authorized those trips and who paid the bill?
The Democrats are not a do-nothing Congress. They are a do-nothing but try to impeach President Trump Congress.
Aren’t we Alabama parents proud that Sen. Del Marsh has singlehandedly saved our school children from that old liability — the undereducated, underworked, overpaid, public school teacher? Thank you Sen. Marsh.
Recently on Fox News there was a super, super wealthy Democrat and he said, “I’m backing Donald Trump because the Democrats have made it obvious they are going to tax us, people with money, to pay for all the freebies they are giving away. So it looks like Elizabeth Warren is going to be the nominee since Joe Biden is in trouble, so I am going to back Donald Trump.”
Remember during Barack Obama’s first term I called in and said that his affordable health care plan would bankrupt people? I learned recently that the cost for family insurance now is $20,000. We not only need to get rid of the plan, but we need to get rid of the people that designed it.
In regard to the article about the Alabama A&M coach owing UNA an apology, I can go one better than that. As long as he’s the coach, just don’t play them. When he leaves, and he will, then they can put A&M back on the schedule if they want to play them. Other than that, forget about him. He’s not important.
Every $100 we spend, $83 goes to the tax cut for one-percenters. Every $2,500 we spend goes to farmers. That is a textbook example of socialism. Why are Republicans, Tea Party, deficit hawk or whoever the heck they are over there letting Donald Trump get away with what they hate?
I agree that the Democrats are too far to the left. They have more liberals than they do conservative Democrats. Now the Republicans on the other hand have liberals also, but they don’t have as many as the Democrats. Therefore, the Republicans are too far to the right. They have right extremists. So both parties need to get to work.
If Donald Trump goes to prison for the treasonous acts and the irrational behavior he has had, it would be his first complete sentence. Get it?
They recently Nancy Pelosi’s speech defending President Bill Clinton when they were trying to impeach him. She said it was nothing more than the Republicans wanting to get rid of a good president. She’s not saying that today. I guess you go with the times.
Many high school- and college-age students think the biggest problem facing America is climate change. I beg to differ. The biggest problem facing America is high school and college students being brainwashed by liberal educators.
I have voted both Democrat and Republican in the past, but I have seen in the past three years, I don’t ever intend to vote a Democrat ticket again.
Just wondering what’s up with these physicians in Colbert County? Some of them have the worst attitude. They seem to be very ugly to their patients and to salespeople. They think they are above everybody. Patients and salespeople are like animals going through the chute. They don’t know who you are. All they care about is making a lot of money so they can live like kings.
After having failed to get support for impeachment, the House Democrats are trying again. One notable finding is that none of the president’s detractors have committed suicide.
If you think about it, we have a GOP Bill Clinton. President Trump is just like Clinton — he loves women, he lies and he loves to use the executive privilege.
Civilians can own assault rifles. That’s another myth perpetrated by the Democrats. I did see a movie about a country where only the police and military had guns. It was “Schindler’s List.”
