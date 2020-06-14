I recently attended a gathering at the Colbert County Courthouse where Gale Satchel, who is the Colbert County school superintendent, spoke. After hearing her speak, I do not believe that the children of Colbert County need her representing them as Colbert County superintendent.
The man who said he thanked God he didn’t have religion better be thanking God now. It will be too late when God returns. Read your Bible now.
I would like to know why the lady from “Project Say Something” got on TV and gave the impression that the city of Florence would not go along with her putting the Dred Scott monument in front of the courthouse. It was OK’d. She should not want the Confederate monument moved; it was history just like Dred Scott is and just like W.C. Handy.
I agree deputies need to be in shape, but I think the sheriff needs to be in shape, too. I bet you anything he can’t do all that (physical training). If your leader’s not going to be in shape, why should these guys have to be in shape?
Now our JC Penney store is closing at the Florence Mall. Are they going to leave that building open like they did the Sears building? Something needs to be done about our mall. It’s getting to be pathetic.
COVID-19 should be renamed Kevorkian’s disease in honor of the late Jack Kevorkian. Once COVID-19 is introduced to a nursing home or a veterans home, it immediately becomes a form of assisted suicide.
Florence Street Department can cut sidewalks but cannot repair the streets.
Maybe Camille Bennett and her group should pick up a book and learn something. She may find that that war and that monument are not what she thinks it is. Maybe she should read history books and stop letting the television do her thinking for her.
I just read where the mayor of Tuscumbia announced he is running for mayor. And I read where Miss Logan is running again. Let me just say this. The mayor and city council are a joke. They have done nothing for the city of Tuscumbia. So a Dollar Tree comes. So what? Big deal. They might take a few tax dollars back from Muscle Shoals. You know what? All these roads that have been paved, that was in the works before they came into office.
Donald Trump’s vision for America is division.
Since we have had a lack of social distancing during the recent rioting and looting, if we don’t have another outbreak of COVID-19, it will prove once and for all that the lockdown was politically motivated and a total sham.
Recently, I read an article about the street(scape) project in downtown Florence and that’s well and good, but some of us who live on some of the side streets that are rather busy would be most appreciative if they would just do something about them, like North Patton and Rickwood Road and many others in the city.
The ag center would be fine but unless something is done with the streets and roads in the city of Florence, we are not going to be able to go and visit it. It’s a disgrace the way the streets and roads in Florence are.
With all the wild dogs running around Haleyville, I wonder how many of those have rabies?
The White House is like a puppet show. You have one ventriloquist who controls all the puppets’ mouths and movements. However, there is still only one voice. Vice President Mike Pence’s eyes are glued to the president’s movements. He doesn’t want to nod the wrong way when the president is speaking.
Democrats have come up with every possible reason to blame President Trump for the coronavirus. China is to blame. Trump closed the border with them on Jan. 31. If Hillary Clinton, or God help us Joe Biden, were president, the border would have stayed open and we’d be dead. Don’t offend China, we need their money in the government and in Hollywood.
I would like to thank our auto insurance company Country Financial, for its giveback during COVID-19 on our auto insurance. I really appreciate it. it was a big help.
Never has so much misinformation been deliberately spread to the detriment to all of us.
Ex-Vice Pesident Joe Biden said the other day: “If you’re not black, you didn’t vote for me” and the blacks didn’t take to that statement too well. I think he hurt himself with that comment, but he apologized later.
The police need to be doing a better job. People are driving around in the rain without their lights on. I never see a blue light have anybody pulled over. The Quad Cities need to be doing a better job than they are doing.
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
