Recently, I drove down a short distance of Highway 17, also known as Chisolm Road. I counted 12 mailboxes that were open, including my sister’s, with mail visible to blow on the ground. I’ve complained and complained and complained. It’s time to march on Montgomery and get something done.
If you think the coronavirus is a crisis, think about this. Since 1973 over 61 million have been aborted in this country. That is a crisis.
I’ve known a lot of great men in my career and one of the greatest marks of character and integrity — honesty — is when someone makes a mistake say simply, “I made a mistake,” or “I don’t know, I’ll get back with you.” But Donald Trump just won’t do that. He called this virus a hoax for two months and blamed it on the media and Democrats. Now he’s in a pinch and they can’t even really give a news conference for patting each other on the back, and they just responded too late. It’s going to cost people’s lives. That’s the facts.
When Donald Trump was campaigning he said I’m going to hire only the best. Once in office, he gutted certain organizations. The office Barack Obama set up to advise him of certain pandemics after SARS, Ebola, swine flu and so forth, Trump had it dismantled. The epidemiologists could maybe have given him advice on how to contain this Covid-19 outbreak. Months go by and we are unprepared for this.
The Democrats couldn’t impeach President Donald Trump, so he got the help of China to create a virus that would cause panic in all walks of life including the economy that Trump raised up greatly. But blame it on the Democrats.
I want to say how nice it was for whoever called in about the trashy side of the road by Braly Stadium. Come on people. If we are wanting to move up into a conference and play some classy people, we need to get the area clean. I mean, my gracious. The city of Florence should be ashamed, the rec department should be ashamed, and UNA should be ashamed. Let’s show some class and clean up around Braly Stadium.
I just got a letter from Jeffersonville, Indiana, that wants me to tell me to tell them how many people live in my house. Why do they need my information in Alabama? They are trying to rig up to help more politicians. Everything is just crooked. I’m not telling them how many people are living in my house.
I want to thank those directly involved with the homeless in Florence. I agree that the problem is not only food and shelter. The goal should be in helping those individuals to positively contribute to society.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders should stop blaming and showing their hate for Donald Trump long enough to help us protect our country. They say not to panic, yet they both stood up on TV scaring all the people to death. We are all going to have it; we better get beds ready for everybody, but they don’t forget to blame Trump. He’s doing all they can.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. I hope the American people have sense enough to vote Donald Trump out of office. This guy doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing. He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have anything going for him. Something needs to be done. America’s on edge.
Kayaking toward Cypress Creek bridge, I noticed that we have a homeless camp there. They illegally cut down brush and trees down on the creek bank. They are using the restroom all over the place. It’s a total eyesore to the area. I’m hoping the city of Florence can control that and make sure we don’t have a tent city like other cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.