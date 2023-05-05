I’m a long-time UNA football supporter. I am extremely disappointed the spring game will be held at the UNA practice field with a circus side show. It’s tradition to have the spring game at Braly Stadium so we can see the team and see what kind of team we are going to have next year, and tailgate and get football fever. So what’s with the clowns having a side circus with the spring game? I’m done with UNA.
A recent caller made a good point. So with over 270 Americans every single day dying of overdoses of fentanyl and other drugs coming across our southern border why isn’t out president closing the border?
I think it would be wonderful if the mayor and city officials tried to get a Home Goods in Florence. The old building where Bed, Bath and Beyond was would be good for them. We enjoy shopping there, but you have to go all the way to Huntsville. Come on, people. Get some more business like that here.
Let’s do away with property tax and grocery tax and then we won’t have any kind of thing to help our kids with. We’ve done away with pistol permits, why don’t we do away with state tax and we’ll go back to the stone age in Alabama?
To the person that thinks Joe Biden has done a good job because of stimulus money, free screening for the virus, free shots, free masks: Nothing is free. The government does not make money. Our children’s children will be paying for all this free stuff because of the debt this has put us in.
I just read about adding $10 to our light bill to fund the fire departments and rescue capital fund and everything else they can think of. If I’m not mistaken, a fee was placed on our car tags or our taxes on our homes. Where is that money? I will not vote to add $10 to my light bill.
I noticed in the paper that Alabama Legislature has passed a law that social workers can diagnose and treat illnesses. I wonder, does that also confer a doctor’s degree on them?
Tuscumbia needs to get behind their code enforcement officer. Make him get up from behind his desk and get out and enforce the codes. We have terrible buildings and things going up in Tuscumbia that don’t even get a permit for it because the code enforcement officer is not keeping watch on it.
I saw a lot of these homeless people going down the road or on the news or whatever. Those people are not only homeless, they’re also hoarders. They have to climb a ladder just to get into their tent. Now that’s getting pretty bad.
Some good news from Washington. Mike McCormick, who was a stenographer at the White House for 15 years, has come out reporting details of the Biden crime family’s activities. Too bad the FBI reportedly has ignored him.
I read the other day some of the local businesses are wanting everybody to shop local. Let me tell you something, whenever you have a customer and you make fun of the person that brought you the instrument to fix, one of your own customers, people are not going to shop there.
I’m a biker and love going to events such as the Trail of Tears until the bikers turned it into a Trump rally. I don’t understand why a false prophet is getting so much attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.