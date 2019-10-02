My regular golf foursome tries to play and support our local golf courses eight or nine times a year. We are done with the Blackberry course. Evidently their course supervisor has quit. Fairway grass is too high, the rough is too high and the greens are sick. There is water standing in one cart path, which smells horrible and has been that way for over a year. The ground crew does not even manage the cart paths.
Someone needs to tell President Trump that pride comes before the fall and if he has ears to hear, but I don’t think he does.
To the You Said It caller who said every time the Democrats raise the minimum wage by one dollar, 500,000 jobs are lost. If we lower the minimum wage, does that mean 500,000 jobs are created? Wow. Let’s lower it by $5. Then we’d create 2.5 million jobs.
It was not an honor to be my doctor’s first flu shot patient. Flu is here. Get your shots now.
Why does the state of Alabama pass laws that they don’t enforce? People are still driving in the left lane and they are not passing anybody else.
Donald Trump is a dictator and a liar, not a good person and not a good president for sure. He is a crazy, money-loving joke. What have we got ourselves into? Shame, shame.
There’s a lot of intelligent individuals in Alabama, so I want to pose a question. What’s the deal with the weather app we have on our iPhone? They may show next week rain every day, and then I look back two minutes later and it’s all gone. Or they may show heavy rain this evening, then it’s gone two minutes later. How do they rationalize their prediction one moment and then for the next second it’s not only gone for the day, but for the week?
This must be a joke that Alabama educators must make a trip to Korea to hire teachers. What a waste of money. Put that money on educating our young people, or hire people to teach math and science, but don’t require they don’t have to coach. My husband is a math and science teacher, but he did not get a job in 1980 because he would not coach.
Recruiting teachers for Alabama: How about raising the salary, cutting the size of the classes, and cut out that rotten messes that teachers have to do that are totally unrelated to education? Then you would have more teachers than you can possibly use. Think about it Alabama.
We pay over $5,000 a semester for our son to go to UNA, and he has to come home from class because they don’t have any air conditioning in the building? Something needs to be done about that. And they need a new stadium?
The constant disruption and frantic undermining of the present government by the Democrats is probably due to the fear of what will be revealed about the Obama-Clinton corruption of the government. They were so confident of winning that they failed to cover their tracks ahead of time. Now they keep up these tactics to keep the truth from coming out.
Is anybody crazy enough to believe what these Democrats are running on? No cars? Are the men and women going to have to pull each other everywhere in a wagon? Get rid of the cows for what they are messing up the world? The horses, cats, dogs are doing the same thing. Better get rid of the bathrooms, too.
