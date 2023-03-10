The current situation with the Alabama basketball program where their star, Brandon Miller, brought a gun to a scene that ended up being used to kill a woman who had a son who will never get to see his mother again. You don’t have to be charged to be penalized on the basketball team. Why is basketball more important than human life? Where is Ben Crump and Al Sharpton on this? Why are they not speaking up for the girl’s family, and demanding the guy be suspended from the team? Why is there no outrage from the Black community on this?

