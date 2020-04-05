When Inspiration Landing was initially proposed, the amphitheater was the first structure to be built. Now it appears the infrastructure for the neighborhood is the first project. That serves only a few individuals and not the public. What changed? The subdivision will be developed with public money and that seems to be an extraordinary breach of ethics. Can any commercial venture succeed without a gambling element? Comments from city hall, please.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders should stop blaming and showing their hate for Donald Trump long enough to help us protect our country. They say not to panic, yet they both stood up on TV scaring all the people to death. We are all going to have it; we better get beds ready for everybody, but they don’t forget to blame Trump. He’s doing all they can.
What about the panhandlers in north Florence? It’s bad. You can’t go to McDonald’s or even the park because of the panhandlers there. They need to take care of north Florence like they do downtown.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. I hope the American people have sense enough to vote Donald Trump out of office. This guy doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing. He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have anything going for him. Something needs to be done. America’s on edge.
Kayaking toward Cypress Creek bridge, I noticed that we have a homeless camp there. They illegally cut down brush and trees down on the creek bank. They are using the restroom all over the place. It’s a total eyesore to the area. I’m hoping the city of Florence can control that and make sure we don’t have a tent city like other cities.
I keep hearing there’s a particular gene that determines our sexual orientation. If that’s the case, why don’t horses and cows and dogs and cats and birds and everything else have a sexual orientation deviated on account of a gene?
Attention Walmart customers. If you are sick, stay at home and don’t ask for your stuff to be carried out. The guys pushing buggies have enough to do already. So get someone to shop for you if you are sick.
The president is out of touch. What we need is an option for people who are taking care of their sick family of paid leave. When you are sick and not working, you are not going to benefit from a cut in taxes. It’s another way the Republicans are not in tune with working men and women.
I applaud the police chief for the loitering arrest. Instead of these people panhandling, why aren’t they required to pick up trash on our littered roadways and be paid for each bag they turn in? I work, raise a family, pay taxes and still pick up my neighborhood. Why are the homeless given free food and a place to live and are not required to pick up trash? The Florence area is not the beautiful. Look at all our roads.
I see where the city’s board of zoning just declared there’s no zoning rules that allows them to put a place in Florence to feed the homeless, but I would guarantee you that if it was a place that wanted to put a liquor store in, or a restaurant that wanted to sell liquor, they’d change that zoning rule in a heartbeat, because liquor is what rules the city of Florence. They need to rethink this thing for the people that’s hungry because one day they may be out on the streets.
I see where Ian Sanford is not running for mayor of Sheffield again. Why should he? He’s got the road paved in to the piece of property he owns for free, and he’s going to make a killing on the property over there at the expense of everybody else. He’s stayed in office long enough to get what he wanted, now he’s getting out.
We rush to buy everything possible help us rid ourselves of coronavirus. How many have tried prayers? He said he would heal our land. How about it, people?
I’m begging all of you Trump lovers, you that are salivating all over yourselves because of this guy, listen to what he says and follow his instructions in regards to the coronavirus. What’s coming out of the White House and him. Don’t listen to your physician, or some of the best physicians in the country. Do what Trump said. Then I’ll catch up with you in the hereafter and we can discuss how you were going to make America great again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.