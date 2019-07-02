Gov. Kay Ivey and the legislators are not taking women’s rights away. Women do not have the right to kill a baby, just as no one has the right to kill a human being. God gave the law. Thou shalt not kill. I am a woman and we all have the right to choose to get pregnant or not.
Is there not something Sheffield Utilities can do to prevent the power surges that rural customers have? It’s happening every day and it’s destroying our appliances, our technical equipment. I’ve lived in other places and have not had this happen, but it’s a daily affair with Sheffield Utilities.
Now that thousands of girls have been welcomed into the Boy Scouts, thousands of boys should be welcomed into the Girl Scouts. Then there’s the question of men or transexuals into women’s track and fields or all sports that are for women. It should be equal all around, I guess.
Instead of closing the Mexican border to illegal immigrants and building a wall, why doesn’t President Trump start with cleaning up the Mexican gangs that are killing innocent children in his home state of New York?
A liberal’s definition of a free press: You always question anything a conservative says or does. You never question anything a liberal says or does.
If it wasn’t before, it should be apparent to everyone now that those in Congress from both parties are not there to serve their country and their people, but are there to serve their own selfish interests. Although I don’t excuse our selfishness, the blame lies with us, the people who keep voting them back in office. Term limits have been proposed, but we the voters have the power to limit their terms with votes.
The same people that believe cigarettes didn’t cause cancer are the same people that don’t believe in climate change. You better wake up.
This is the first time in the history of our country that the outgoing president with the help of many in the Democrat Party and the liberal news media set in motion a plan to undermine the newly elected president rather than attempt to work with him. Rather than work through government agencies, like the Justice Department and the FBI, there has been a continued attempt to get rid of a duly elected president.
I am a Democrat, a liberal, a 100 percent anti-Trump individual, yet I hope he’s re-elected because the longer he stays in there, the more things are going to be messed up. That’s going to become his legacy and some Democrat is going to have to step in there by the grace of God.
