Fox News does tell the truth about world news, but they don’t go as deep as CNN to get to the bottom of the news. Fox News only scratches the surface about what Donald Trump does, how he misleads statements, how he tells stuff that’s not so. CNN goes deeper than that and tells you exactly what Trump said about certain issues. They get to the bottom of it. Fox does not.
Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
If Uncle Joe (Biden) is elected president in November, he will be president in name only. Whoever his vice presidential nominee is will run the country. Uncle Joe will remain in the bunker.
The Democrat Party has allowed the far, far left to take over its party and the far, far right and the religious right have taken over the Republican Party. They need to get back to the middle with moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans. Otherwise, we’re going to be in some deep, deep trouble.
349Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
To the person who complained about weeds and trash and cars and stuff in the people’s yards: It felt like the house I lived next to on County Road 200.
In regards to people not wanting to wear masks: What if your surgeon said this to you: “Yes, sir or ma’am, it makes it hard for me to breathe and it doesn’t protect you from anything anyway, and it’s against my constitutional rights to make me wear one, so when I cut into your body I choose not to wear one.”
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.