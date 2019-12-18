There have been over 2,000 homicides in Tijuana, Mexico, this year. By comparison there were approximately 2,500 last year in Tijuana. The Democratic Party wants to do away with Homeland Security and have open borders.
Donald Trump does not understand and has no respect for the military at all, like most draft dodgers. It shows his ignorance by pardoning soldiers who made poor decisions and then calling us the Deep State. My five years in Vietnam, people like Trump and Mohammad Ali and others were called chicken and other names. If a veteran could vote for Trump, then I think they could have PTSD.
Florence is missing out on a really good source of revenue. If I was the police chief, I’d put a speed trap permanently by the O’Neal Bridge and I’d charge more for people going over 65 mph.
Republicans point to the stock market as an indicator that the economy is doing good, and it is for the rich. For the last 150 years the stock market has been at 8.5% profit yearly, regardless of which party is in the White House. Look at the GDP. The last administration left Trump with 4.5%. Today it’s 1.5%. Predictions are the last quarter will be 1%. Manufacturing has stagnated, so this socialism is not working for the middle class. When will I get a raise?
Huntsville, Decatur and even Athens are getting all businesses that pay good wages. We need a mayor who can get businesses that pay good wages to locate here.
Lawmakers should come up with a law for the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to make sure that news organizations should tell the facts of the news only, or if they are going to add their spin that their news organizations should label it as spin or propaganda.
To the person who said Donald Trump’s ship is taking on water, I can assure him that if this happens, our great president will put more Americans to work bottling that water to sell to China to make a profit to make America even greater again.
