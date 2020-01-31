This is to the man who drives on Rickwood Road and complains about its condition: The city officials don’t have time to work on roads over there; they are too busy fighting the hungry and the homeless.
Donald Trump has been president three years. To hear him talk, Barack Obama is still president — he blames him for everything, because he’s obsessed with Obama. The economy was better under Obama and he knows it. Christians have been conned; they think Trump’s a Christian.
I read where they want to change electing people to the state school board and let the governor appoint them. We certainly don’t need that. If we have a Republican governor, we will have Republican board members. If we have a Democrat, we will have Democrats. We should never lose our capacity to vote on what goes on, I don’t care what the office is.
Make sense to me: Take a highly unqualified, impulsive, draft-dodger with bone spurs and put him in charge of the entire U.S. military.
I’m a student at Northwest-Shoals and I recently had an instructor who told me the president wouldn’t let the teacher take off more than two days at a time because it might hurt the college. The people in financial aid and the business office and the president herself, they take off two and three weeks at a time. When we were trying to get our checks back from financial aid, there was nobody around. There’s something wrong when they won’t let the teachers take off, but everyone else can take off.
Donald Trump and Russia started pushing fake news, lies and disinformation. It’s evident he has no respect for our Constitution or democracy. The only thing he is interested in is his own self-interest. If you think he is interested in making America great again by stealing another election, you should move to Russia and see how many rights you have. I hate I took an oath to protect his and your rights. Neither of you deserve it.
Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for a long time. Well, they’ve got it now. The only problem is that the United States is going to have to fight it for them. That’s the way it’s worked for a long time.
I think the contractors are getting their asphalt from China. Look at Miller Road how the county got bombed out. If it rains again, it will wash the asphalt clear away.
Here we go again. The only advice I can give is to take your money out of the stock market and take the penalty. I lost $50,000 because of George Bush’s lie about weapons of mass destruction and they didn’t find any, and we’ve been lied to again.
I’m coming up to Haleyville and all three highways all you see are empty buildings and trash.
I agree with a recent caller: I’m glad Santa came in a sled, too, because that Patton Street is in bad shape.
