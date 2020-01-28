You can’t help but smile when you realize Alabama will lose one Republican member of its House of Representative delegation. Republicans in Montgomery lament a Democratic state that counts illegals will probably get it, but don’t forget that the Alabama Republican state House and Senate passed a severe bill against the illegal aliens years ago, causing thousands upon thousands of illegals to leave the state. I bet they wish they had them back now.
I remember the Vietnam War as it were yesterday. President Lyndon Johnson reportedly made this statement to his generals: “How are those pajama-clad North Vietnamese soldiers winning this war over the most powerful military nation in the world? We cannot bomb our way to victory.” Now Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Shiites and others hate each other; however, they have one thing in common. They all hate the USA more.
People who listen to network news would never notice it, but Iran has been at war with us for over 40 years. They have killed hundreds of our people. So don’t feel sorry for them at all.
I just heard a war story on the radio that jerked a few tears out of me and I want to see how it affects you. A young woman lost both legs during the war. When they made her artificial legs and she stood up again, she was asked a question. How do you like being able to stand again? She said, “So I can be hugged again.”
I am so sick and tired of people always blaming Obama for the problems going on with the U.S. today. Donald Trump has been in office three years. He can’t drain the swamp. He’s the monster in the swamp. He created all the issues that are going on in this country right now. The young women and men are fighting a war that he started. He’s lied, and everybody in his cabinet is in jail or on their way. It’s not Obama, it’s Trump.
Trump and Russia started pushing fake news, lies and disinformation. It’s evident he has no respect for our Constitution or democracy. The only thing he is interested in is his own self-interest. If you think he is interested in making America great again by stealing another election, you should move to Russia and see how many rights you have. I hate I took an oath to protect his and your rights. Neither of you deserve it.
Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for a long time. Well, they’ve got it now. The only problem is that the United States is going to have to fight it for them. That’s the way it’s worked for a long time.
I think the contractors are getting their asphalt from China. Look at Miller Road how the county got bombed out. If it rains again, it will wash the asphalt clear away.
