It amazes me that we ask our 18 year olds to go to Iraq and get killed, but we dodge a little old virus like cowards. We need to open our economy. Let’s get this thing moving.
When your riding lawnmower won’t start on cheap gas, never has, never will, you go down and pay $2.15 a gallon for pure gas and your lawnmower still won’t start. What does that tell you? You’re paying a high price for 87% octane.
I would like to ask why is taking down the monuments their right and where do our rights start in? All our lives matter and it should be all rights matter, too
