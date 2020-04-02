I found the article about the homeless consultant from Memphis quite curious. Have you been to Memphis lately? Is that really the model that you should emulate? Come on Florence. We can do better.
It is absolutely amazing to me when people call in and leave a comment that says the Republican Party needs to read their Bible when the Democrats have blocked a bill that will prevent a baby being killed after it’s born. How in the world can you say the Republicans that protect life when the Bible says do not kill? May God have mercy on this country.
I am a true Southerner and I was raised to take my hat off inside a house or at the dining table. Why do men sit at public places and eat with their caps on when they really should remove their caps in places like this?
When they are giving the updates on the virus, I wish they would just give us the facts. They talk about President Trump’s strong leadership. He cut the funds to the CDC and this led to the termination of the virus researchers. Quit trying to play politics with this thing and just tell us the facts. Leave Orange Boy in the Oval Office and move this thing along.
No matter how much cleaning is done on the streets with these old raggedy houses that nobody lives in the neighborhood still looks bad.
Was it Will Rogers who said that he didn’t belong to an organized political party that he was a Democrat? I think so.
If the American people are willing to elect a presidential candidate who honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, God help us all.
Recently, I drove down a short distance of Highway 17, also known as Chisolm Road. I counted 12 mailboxes that were open, including my sister’s, with mail visible to blow on the ground. I’ve complained and complained and complained. It’s time to march on Montgomery and get something done.
If you think the coronavirus is a crisis, think about this. Since 1973 over 61 million have been aborted in this country. That is a crisis.
I’ve known a lot of great men in my career and one of the greatest marks of character and integrity — honesty — is when someone makes a mistake say simply, “I made a mistake,” or “I don’t know, I’ll get back with you.” But Donald Trump just won’t do that. He called this virus a hoax for two months and blamed it on the media and Democrats. Now he’s in a pinch and they can’t even really give a news conference for patting each other on the back, and they just responded too late. It’s going to cost people’s lives. That’s the facts.
I’d like to know why the police do not go after these people with those white lights that blind you when you meet one.
When Donald Trump was campaigning he said I’m going to hire only the best. Once in office, he gutted certain organizations. The office Barack Obama set up to advise him of certain pandemics after SARS, Ebola, swine flu and so forth, Trump had it dismantled. The epidemiologists could maybe have given him advice on how to contain this Covid-19 outbreak. Months go by and we are unprepared for this.
