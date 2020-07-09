This is for the people of Alabama. Our COVID-19 rate keeps going up every day. I don’t understand why you can’t follow the CDC guidelines of wearing masks and the social distance of six feet apart. Stop being selfish. Think of other people.
I’d rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump. Trump is nothing like a president of the United States should be.
I’m glad I’m 75 years old and might not have to live a full life in USA’s future. However, I feel sorry and sad for future generations who will not know how great our country used to be. Our children and great-grandchildren will suffer and feel the pain of the transition unless some miracle happens in our political system, which is full of buffoons.
To the person who said it was curious that hospital revenue is down although there are no ICU beds: the reason is that hospitals have stopped elective surgeries and other elective admissions.
Monuments are always questioned, regardless of what or who they represent. Pass a law — no monuments on government property.
I just wonder what the Jewish people would think if Germany put up a statue of Hitler or even a Nazi soldier. Hmm. Doesn’t sound like they would like that either.
People should listen to the doctors and the facts. This virus is real.
The Democrats control all forms of news media. This virus thing will still be going on the day of the election in November. It’s going to be bad news every day from here on out.
There is a group of us in Florence and Muscle Shoals who are thinking of going to Washington, D.C., and taking down the ugly statue of Martin Luther King Jr. We didn’t like him as a man. It has nothing to do with his color, and we would like that statue removed from the nation’s capital. No more statues.
I would like to know why a small group of people get to determine what happens to a statue in Florence. I understand why the mayor is behind it because it’s an election year, but I also want to know why, if it belongs to the city of Florence, the people in the city do not get to vote on what happens to that statue.
It seems we have forgotten the songs of our childhood: “Red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight.” My brown friends are dear to me and I hope they love me as I love them.
The time has come to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse and replace it with a flower bed because no one can object to a flower bed. Also, Project Say Something did not come up with the idea or the way of moving it. Many people have protested against that thing for 40 years. Project Say Something didn’t do everything, they are just the loudest group.
I’m against moving the Confederate monument, but if we have to move it I don’t want it to go to Soldier’s Rest because there’s no security. Why don’t we move it to Veteran’s Park with the other monuments there and where there’s some security. I think the people should have some say in this.
Instead of spending all this money to build overpasses at railroad crossings, why not just reroute the train tracks from west Colbert County and bypass the cities? There’s no reason for the trains to run through Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals. Don’t build overpasses, reroute the trains from 72 and get away from these towns. It would save a lot of money.
Walmart now has their employees wearing masks inside the store and I thought it was a great example of showing care and concern during this pandemic, which is growing worse again every day. But it looked like most of the customers wore no masks at all. Even with today’s medical advances, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
Whoever called in saying COVID-19 is a sham, go visit one of the people who lost a loved one to the virus and ask them face-to-face if it’s a sham. We had to shut down. You see what’s happening now when we opened back up. Most every state in the union has been on a spike again. You think that’s a sham? You need to read and find out what’s going on before you become a bell-clapper.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed people to die in nursing homes, and now he’s trying to blame it on the federal government. This is typical behavior for a liberal. A liberal is never wrong. It’s always someone else’s fault.
The condition on the roof at Rogers Hall is a disgrace to UNA and the city of Florence. Please get someone to do some repair work on this roof.
Wake up Shoals. The virus is real. People are dying around us. The count in our area is up. How can you call this a sham? How can you question the faith of pastor’s whose church doors are closed? Remember the church is in the heart, not the building.
Have you noticed the outcry about people not wearing a face mask and congregating during the virus? No mention of large crowds wearing face masks while looting and burning for which they are never convicted by complacent officials.
Gov. Kay Ivey delayed opening the state up for another month. It proves to me she is a Democrat.
What is wrong with Muscle Shoals Board of Education? They are starting school right amid the pandemic on Aug. 6. Other schools have taken the state’s suggestion and waited until the 19. Mountain Brook, which is rated first in the state, has waited until the 19. Muscle Shoals, which has dropped to 19th in the state, seems to think they can do what they want.
Vengeance is mine says the Lord. The day of reckoning is coming. It’s a promise. It’s a fact.
Now that our great Democratic leaders want face masks for everyone, will this include the anarchists, protesters and looters? Or will it be just for law-abiding citizens only?
