Hats off to Alabama Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville and his House bill that excludes overtime pay being taxed at the 5% income tax rate. That’s giving the working man a break. That’s what we need more of down in Montgomery, looking for way to cut taxes. And if you are looking for a way to replace the grocery tax, pass the lottery. It’s a volunteer tax. You could replace a regressive tax with a voluntary tax.
If you take pride in woke, leftist ideologies, please stop trying to force your ideas and beliefs on everyone else.
I’m a resident of Florence and I do a lot of cycling in the Oakland area. We’ve got a problem with vicious dogs attacking us when we ride, and we have to fight them off. One of my buddies has been bitten twice. It’s sort of sad that you cannot do any cycling or walking around the roads in Oakland without being attacked by dogs.
We’ve got a dilemma in Killen on County Road 25. The Killen law enforcement doesn’t come out that far, and the state troopers won’t set up on our road. Recently, some kids with a little dog were out and a guy was going about 75 on the road. There was no reason for him to have run over that dog. It was at the same place that a guy was going so fast he actually flipped over the creek in his car several months ago. I can’t get anybody out to set up radar and give out tickets for reckless driving. We need some help out here.
I was in Sheffield one day recently to pick up my sister-in-law. Sheffield, please patch the potholes in the streets. It’s a wonder I didn’t have a flat. I didn’t know where the potholes were. You need to fix them or a lot of people won’t be coming back to your town to shop.
