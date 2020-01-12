There has been considerable discussion of late regarding the intentions of North Korea. I don’t think we have anything to be concerned about. After all, a few months ago we were informed that their leader and our leader had “fallen in love.”
Republicans: Please explain the difference between the mandate to have health insurance and the mandate to have auto insurance. One you call a tax, and one you call a fine. Why do you not want people to have health insurance? Are both mandates unconstitutional?
I was reading about Doug Jones being undecided about voting against Donald Trump. I voted for Jones. I made telephone calls. My whole family and friends voted for him. But if he doesn’t vote for impeachment for Trump after all he has done and said, then he will never get our vote again.
To the mayor of Muscle Shoals: Why are there what looks like two transformers laying on the side of the road across from Royal Crest Apartments on East Second Street for over a year?
Auburn couldn’t even beat Minnesota. That doesn’t say much about their team.
Large companies that are negotiating on Donald Trump’s tax cuts are going to cost the middle class $4 trillion to $5 trillion in the long run. Ninety-five percent of large companies pay 0%. Three hundred to 400 smaller companies pay 11.7%. So people paying 30% to 40% are left with the bill. This is the worst rip off that the Republican Party has ever passed.
Florence has been blasted for refusing Room at the Table to locate at Seven Points. They made the right decision. I totally agree with them.
This is for all the God-fearing Christians that go to church every Sunday and sit in the pews dressed up like they love God. Why don’t you call your senators and representatives and tell them to speak out against things they are voting for in Montgomery. Politicians are all a bunch of hypocrites. They don’t care about us.
According to the paper recently, the Supreme Court is 5 to 4 in favor of the Republicans, but that’s not true. There are four Democrats on that and Chief Justice Roberts is also a Democrat, so that makes it 5 to 4 in the opposite direction. Donald Trump could be in serious trouble because the majority is not going to turn over what Roberts wants.
