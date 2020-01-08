I think we’ve reached the point as a nation where we realized that Donald Trump just lies daily. Even when we can check the facts, he continues to lie, and one of them is that the Democratic Party has not passed any bills. Currently, there are 399 bills laying on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk involving everything from civil rights to wages to health care to the environment, and all those bills are being held up by the Republican Party and McConnell, specifically.
